Related

Article

Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata

10 November 2017 07:07

Chelsea great Frank Lampard praised Alvaro Morata for his start to life in the Premier League, labelling the Spain forward a "very complete striker".

Morata, 25, has scored seven league goals in 10 games for Chelsea since making a reported £60million move from Real Madrid in July.

Only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane – who have eight apiece – have scored more Premier League goals than Morata this season.

Lampard, a three-time league winner at Chelsea, said he had been impressed by the Spaniard, who netted in his side's 1-0 win over Manchester United prior to the international break.

"He's been very impressive, Morata," Lampard told Omnisport, speaking thanks to Chelsea FC club partners Yokohama Tyres.

"He's scored regularly, he's a very complete striker, he has everything – speed, quality on the ball, his movement is fantastic and he can score goals.

"The goal against Manchester United... the quality of the finish with his head was top class.

"He's been very good. He had a small injury and I think that maybe stopped him for a couple of weeks, but very impressive for me.

"I like him a lot and I think he's going to score many goals in the Chelsea team and in the Premier League."

Antonio Conte's men have won three straight league games and sit fourth in the table, nine points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Sponsored links

Friday 10 November

07:18 Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
07:07 Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
04:54 Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
03:22 Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
02:13 Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Thursday 9 November

23:58 Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
2 Manchester United 11 +18 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +13 23
4 Chelsea 11 +9 22
5 Liverpool 11 +4 19
6 Arsenal 11 +4 19

Facebook