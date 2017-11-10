Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph

A stunning strike from Marcelo was the highlight of Brazil's comfortable 3-1 victory over Japan at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday.
The Real Madrid left-back lashed a sensational effort from just outside the box into the top-left corner with his weaker right foot as Tite's side made it back-to-back triumphs having finished their World Cup qualifying campaign with one win in three.
It was Neymar who opened the scoring in Lille, though, converting a penalty after referee Benoit Bastien made use of the VAR system. However, he failed to double his tally when Eiji Kawashima saved his second spot-kick of the match.
Marcelo ensured the Japan goalkeeper's celebrations were short-lived with a thumping strike, before Gabriel Jesus continued the strong start to his burgeoning international career with his eighth goal in 12 caps.
Maya Yoshida hit the woodwork before Jesus struck, but Japan - who left out star trio Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki - pulled one back when Tomoaki Makino headed past substitute keeper and debutant Cassio.
There was to be no comeback, though, as Tite's men saw out the victory in routine fashion and now face a trip to Wembley to test themselves against England on Tuesday.
After Giuliano and Jesus made early breaks into the box, Brazil were awarded a penalty by referee Bastien following a VAR review.
Replays showed Yoshida hauling Fernandinho down in the box and Neymar took full advantage, sliding the ball into the bottom-right corner after a stuttering run-up sent Kawashima the wrong way.
Comemora, @neymarjr! Camisa 10 faz a festa depois de marcar o primeiro gol da #SeleçãoBrasileira contra o Japão! #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/4cQcZYy0SU— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 10, 2017
The referee pointed to the spot again after Hotaru Yamaguchi sent Jesus to ground. Neymar switched corners and Kawashima guessed right this time to turn the forward's attempt around the post.
However, Japan could only clear the resultant corner as far as Marcelo, who sent a thunderous strike with his unfavoured right foot flying into the roof of the net from 20 yards.
Brazil were in cruise control but received a warning when Yoshida curled a free-kick, awarded for Casemiro's foul on Genki Haraguchi, from just outside the left side of the box against the join of the post and crossbar.
The Selecao took heed and extended their lead nine minute before half-time, Jesus turning Danilo's low cross home at the back post at the end of the rapid counter-attack.
Haraguchi was booked for simulation by Bastien early in the second half, while Neymar was shown a yellow card after the use of video technology for catching Hiroki Sakai with his arm.
Tite sent Cassio on for the second half but he was unable to maintain the clean sheet as Makino climbed above Jemerson to head Yosuke Ideguchi's corner into the net in the 63rd minute.
The likes of Taison, Diego Souza and Douglas Costa were awarded opportunities by the Brazil boss, but the substitutions interrupted the flow of the match.
Japan thought they had set up a tense finale when Kenyu Sugimoto headed Takashi Inui's free-kick past Cassio with two minutes remaining but the goal was ruled out for offside, and they were fortunate not to lose 4-1 as Alex Sandro nodded Danilo's delivery wide at the back post in stoppage time.
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results