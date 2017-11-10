France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus

Antoine Griezmann proved his worth to France with a scintillating individual display as his volley, combined with Olivier Giroud's second-half strike, helped Didier Deschamps' side claim a 2-0 friendly win over Wales on Friday.
Having cruised through their World Cup qualification campaign, the hosts were in fine form at Stade de France, with Griezmann at the heart of a vibrant first-half performance in Les Bleus' first meeting with Wales since 1982.
Following a lively opening, in which Kylian Mbappe struck the woodwork, Griezmann took matters into his own hands 18 minutes in - volleying home from Corentin Tolisso's pinpoint pass - though Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey should have done better.
Shorn of the injured Gareth Bale, Wales - in their first match since missing out on a place in the World Cup qualification play-offs - improved after the interval, with Steve Mandanda at his best to deny Aaron Ramsey from point-blank range.
Any hopes of a comeback for Chris Coleman's side were ended with 19 minutes remaining, however, as Giroud tucked home in typically composed fashion.
Samuel Umtiti and Benjamin Pavard almost added gloss to the triumph late on, but their misses mattered little, as Wales' five-match unbeaten run on the road was brought to a halt.
Victoire pour l'Equipe de France !! 2-0 ! Les buteurs ce soir : @AntoGriezmann et @_OlivierGiroud_ #FRAPDG pic.twitter.com/HdpifsmALu— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) November 10, 2017
France should have been ahead inside eight minutes - Blaise Matuidi and midfield partner Tolisso both wasteful from the edge of Wales' area.
Wales had Hennessey to thank moments later as he somehow turned Mbappe's strike onto the crossbar, though he was then beaten far too easily for France's opener.
Griezmann did well to connect with Tolisso's delicately-weighted throughball, the Atletico Madrid man executing an acrobatic over-the-shoulder volley which, despite lacking any real power, slipped through Hennessey's grasp.
10 - Antoine Griezmann is involved in 10 goals in his last 12 games with France (6 goals, 4 assists). Essential.— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 10, 2017
France continued to cause havoc - Ashley Williams ensuring Ben Davies' error did not prove costly when Kinglsey Coman easily shrugged off the Tottenham defender.
For all France's domination, though, Wales could have been level on 36 minutes had Gunter made a better connection with Neil Taylor's cross.
Hennessey atoned for his earlier error with a superb stop minutes after the restart, lunging to his left to keep out Giroud's venomous shot.
Griezmann's game came to an end just after the hour, France's goalscorer receiving a standing ovation as he made way for the inform Nabil Fekir.
Fekir's impact was instantaneous when his brilliant corner found fellow substitute Steven N'Zonzi, who failed to direct his header on target.
N'Zonzi's miss almost proved costly, Mandanda pulling off an instinctive save to prevent Ramsey restoring parity following fine play from Wales debutant David Brooks.
Wales' resurgence was short-lived though - Giroud on hand to squeeze in a cute finish after great work from Mbappe.
France could have made it three in the closing stages, with both Umtiti and Pavard both striking the upright as Les Bleus eased to a comfortable win.
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return