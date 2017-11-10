Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid

Another injury to key forward Gareth Bale was the last thing Zinedine Zidane needed as the Frenchman, having previously led a charmed life at the Santiago Bernabeu, battles to overcome the first real crisis of his Real Madrid coaching career.
Madrid are eight points off the ferocious pace set by Barcelona in LaLiga and suffered a damaging 3-1 loss to Tottenham in their previous Champions League outing.
Zidane will aim to get the Spanish and European champions back on track when they make the short trip to face neighbours Atletico Madrid next weekend.
However, the first derby at the Wanda Metropolitano will be the latest key fixture Los Blancos enter without the services of star forward Bale.
The Wales international was back in training following his latest calf injury but has now suffered a groin strain that could keep him sidelined for up to a month.
Here, we look some of the key games Bale - who last featured in a goalscoring appearance at Borussia Dortmund at the end of September – is set to miss and how that might impact on Madrid's defence of their titles at home and abroad.
Bale medical report.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/LrotcrVvh7— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 10, 2017
November 18 - Atletico Madrid (A)
Madrid got back to winning ways against Las Palmas in their previous LaLiga outing after defeat to Spurs followed a shock reverse at Girona. They lie third, level on points with city rivals Atleti, who have won six and drawn five in a similarly uneven start. Bale has only tasted victory in four of his 15 encounters with Atleti, although he did score a pivotal extra-time goal in the 2014 Champions League final.
November 21 – APOEL (A)
Zidane's men must get back to winning ways in Europe's top competition, with Tottenham now favourites to pip them to top spot in Group H. APOEL are winless in the competition, with Bale completing 82 minutes in a 3-0 victory when they visited the Santiago Bernabeu in September. But the Cypriot side held Dortmund to back-to-back draws and appear to have warmed to playing for pride.
December 6 - Borussia Dortmund (H)
Dortmund have surprisingly struggled in the Champions League this season. Defeats to Tottenham and Madrid left them off the pace, and they failed to make up ground when successive games against APOEL only resulted in them picking up two points. Still, while they look unlikely to make it to the knockout stages, Peter Bosz's squad will still have a bearing on deciding who tops the table. The Bundesliga club managed a 2-2 result on their last trip to the Bernabeu, in December 2016.
December 9 – Sevilla (H)
While Madrid have failed to win any of their last three trips to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Zidane's squad have had no such problems when facing the same opponents on home soil. Bale was not involved in the 4-1 triumph last season but did score his side's third goal in a 4-0 rout in March 2016, in the process overtaking Gary Lineker to become the all-time leading British scorer in the history of LaLiga.
If the initial recovery time is correct, Bale should be back in action for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Madrid's first match in the tournament takes place on December 13, although they do not yet know the identity of their opponents.
December 23 - Barcelona (H)
Then there is the small matter of Barca. The first Clasico in LaLiga this season takes place two days before Christmas Day in Madrid. A fit Bale would be a welcome early Christmas present for Zidane in what looks set to be a key fixture in the battle for the title.
36,4% - @GarethBale11 hasn't played 91 of the 250 Real Madrid games in all competitions since the Welsh arrived to Madrid (36.4%). Injured pic.twitter.com/hanGrMa6Tw— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 10, 2017
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results