England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw

England held world champions Germany at Wembley as two experimental sides played out a 0-0 draw in their first friendly since sealing World Cup qualification.
The Three Lions had been expected to feel the absence of key men Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, among others, while Joachim Low's visitors were similarly missing stars Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller.
But there was no lack of quality on display in a match that was more entertaining than the scoreline suggested, as the in-form Leroy Sane starred for Germany and struck the woodwork with the best effort of the first half.
Jordan Pickford, making his senior debut for Gareth Southgate's men, deserved that slice of luck as he turned in a determined performance, keeping out Timo Werner on multiple occasions.
Chances at the other end were considerably more scarce, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek also impressed in his England bow, with the hosts looking increasingly relaxed in a new-look 3-5-2 formation as the game wore on before substitute Jesse Lingard wasted a super chance to win it at the death.
Considering the talk of farce at the hosts' numerous withdrawals from the squad, this ended up being a handy workout for Southgate and his side against top-class opposition, with Brazil the next opponents in London on Tuesday, when Germany are also at home in another glamour friendly against France.
England have now gone five matches without defeat, while Germany have not lost in 20 games since Euro 2016.
It ends goalless at @wembleystadium – solid performance from a young #ThreeLions side, who could've won it with the last kick of the game through @JesseLingard.— England (@England) November 10, 2017
Now, bring on Brazil! pic.twitter.com/IgnNMwrJ5Q
Two England debutants were instantly in the thick of the action as Pickford was forced to rush from his line to challenge Timo Werner inside the opening minute, before a low left-wing centre just evaded the advancing Tammy Abraham at the other end.
Sane thrashed wide of Pickford's goal following a pass from Germany's own new boy Marcel Halstenberg, but the Manchester City winger continued to trouble the England defence.
He curled a wonderful effort against the underside of the crossbar when given time and space 20 yards out, before Sane threatened again in Germany's next attack of note when, with the goalkeeper beaten, he saw Phil Jones brilliantly block his strike in front of the line after a rebound from Werner's saved shot had fallen into his path.
That proved to be the end for Jones as further injury misfortune for Southgate required the introduction of another newcomer in Joe Gomez, who then lost the lively Werner and watched on with some relief as Pickford saved superbly.
Abraham's first real sight of goal so nearly led to the opener as England ended the first half on the front foot, but a deflected effort looped just wide.
The interval did not disrupt the momentum England had started to build and only Marc-Andre ter Stegen's strong right arm kept a Jamie Vardy header out shortly after the restart.
That preceded the game's quietest spell as Germany monopolised possession, with Loftus-Cheek only occasionally prompting a counter-attack, as a series of substitutions slowed play further heading into the closing stages.
England could well have stolen victory with the last kick of the game as Lingard lashed a close-range finish over the crossbar after Harry Maguire had headed substitute Marcus Rashford's free-kick into his path.
That meant both sides had to make do with a draw that should offer each of the coaches some encouragement as next year's tournament in Russia begins to move into view.
Key Opta Stats:
- England and Germany remain on 13 wins against each other in international competition, with the other six games ending in stalemates (32 total meetings).
- This was the first goalless draw England have played out at Wembley since October 2010, when they drew 0-0 with Montenegro under Fabio Capello.
- It was also the first 0-0 between England and Germany since June 1982, when Ron Greenwood's side drew against West Germany at the World Cup in Spain.
- The Three Lions remain unbeaten at Wembley under Gareth Southgate (W5 D2), keeping five clean sheets in seven games.
- After recording eight shots (inc. blocks) and four on target in the first half, Germany managed just one shot off target in the second half.
- England handed starts to debutants Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham against Germany. Prior to this, the last time that three England debutants started in the same game was against Chile in November 2013 (Fraser Forster, Adam Lallana and Jay Rodriguez).
- Overall, England saw a total of five players make their debut in this game (also Joe Gomez and Jack Cork); their most in a single international fixture since November 2012 (6 v Sweden – Leon Osman, Steven Caulker, Ryan Shawcross, Carl Jenkinson, Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Zaha).
|Southgate singles out Loftus-Cheek for praise
|Portugal 3 Saudi Arabia 0: Guedes stars in Ronaldo´s absence
|Solo accuses ex-FIFA president Blatter of sexual assault
|Loftus-Cheek targeting World Cup place after impressive England debut
|Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw
|England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw
|France 2 Wales 0: Griezmann, Giroud on target for Les Bleus
|United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
|Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
|Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
|Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
|Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
|Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
|Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
|Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
|Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
|Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
|Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
|Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
|Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
|Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
|Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
|Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
|Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
|Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
|Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
|Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
|Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
|´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
|Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
|South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
|Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
|Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
|Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
|Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
|He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
|Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
|Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
|Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
|Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
|Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
|Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
|Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
|Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
|O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe
|Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
|Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return