Related

Article

Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee

10 November 2017 20:23

Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans has apologised after an offensive message aimed at Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan was posted from his wife's Twitter account.

Evans conceded a crucial penalty for handball in his side's 1-0 loss to Switzerland in the first leg of their World Cup play-off in Belfast on Thursday.

But the award of the spot kick was highly controversial, with Evans appearing to block a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri with his side as he turned away from the ball.

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill called the decision "staggering" and his team will now have to try and turn the tie around in Sunday's second leg in Basel.

Evans' wife Lisa reacted to the decision by posting a message on Twitter that included xenophobic terms and insults. The post was later deleted.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Evans, who will miss the second leg through suspension, issued an apology through the Irish Football Association (IFA).

"On behalf of my wife, I would like to apologise unreservedly for the content and language contained in the Tweet that she issued last night," Evans said.

"The comments were published in the heat of the moment and are not representative of her views."

His wife also posted an apology on Twitter, which read: "I would like to sincerely apologise to anyone I offended for the language contained in my tweet, I understand it was completely unacceptable, I should have never have let my emotions take over. I would never condone racism in any way."

Sponsored links

Friday 10 November

22:46 United we fall? Jones injured on England duty
22:45 Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink
22:41 Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw
22:07 Gabriel Jesus: I have not made Brazil´s World Cup squad yet
22:02 Fragile Bale deepens Zidane´s first crisis at Real Madrid
21:39 Vinicius Junior told he is close to becoming unstoppable
21:14 Mane stars as Senegal beat South Africa to confirm World Cup berth
20:36 Kohfeldt to remain as Werder Bremen head coach
20:30 Pickford, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham debut for England against Germany
20:25 Federer jokes Evans handball ´a clear penalty for Switzerland´
20:23 Corry Evans apologises after wife aims offensive tweet at referee
20:10 Tite brings Neymar to tears with news conference praise
19:24 Whatever the competition, Guardiola wants to win - Sane
18:35 Cardona incident overshadows South Korea´s Colombia victory
18:30 Real Madrid star Bale suffers groin strain
18:03 Disgraced Evra has Marseille deal terminated
17:39 Evra given season-long ban by UEFA
17:02 Stop inventing stories! - PSG star Neymar denies Emery rift
16:44 Barcelona will always be my home - Thiago hints at Camp Nou return
16:27 Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata
16:10 Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury
15:31 ´What did he do as a coach?´ - Arnautovic hits out at Neville
15:00 Japan 1 Brazil 3: Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable triumph
14:07 South Korea 2 Colombia 1: Son shines to give Shin first win
12:56 Neymar prioritises Champions League over ´dream´ Ballon d´Or
12:50 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0: Okon´s men stun champions for first win
12:12 Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid
11:32 Bayern players ´shocked´ by Ancelotti´s line-up for PSG
11:22 Messi was embarrassed to return from Argentina retirement
10:36 He abused me in French! - Lehmann reveals how his goading of Henry improved Arsenal
09:38 Hazard-Morata link makes Chelsea dangerous - Lampard
09:05 Alba: Barcelona is better for me without Neymar
07:18 Dembele steps up recovery as El Clasico nears
07:07 Lampard praises ´complete´ Morata
04:54 Neymar to Madrid possible – Morata
03:22 Lampard: Mourinho not to blame if United don´t win Premier League
02:13 Wilshere isn´t a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger
01:15 Stones has as much composure as any defender in Europe, says Southgate
00:23 O´Neill rages at ref after Northern Ireland penalty woe

Thursday 9 November

23:58 Amazon bring Yaya Land to Silva screen in new City documentary
23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Facebook