Conte ´more tactical´ than Zidane, says Morata

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says Antonio Conte's attention to tactical detail is what separates him from Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.
Zidane was rewarded with 15 goals in 26 LaLiga appearances after bringing Morata back to the Bernabeu from Juventus last season.
And the 25-year-old is now thriving under Conte, netting seven times in the Premier League since his reported £70 million move to Stamford Bridge in July.
Morata says the difference in personality between the former Juve team-mates is reflected in their approach to management.
"They are two coaches with a winning mentality," he told AS.
"Conte is much more tactical and has more control on the way we play. He is a very passionate person who lives it a lot.
"Zizou is also a winner in his own way."
Happy!— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 5, 2017
#BlueIsTheColour
pic.twitter.com/ZQNjQyWnpV
Los Blancos have been less prolific in Morata's absence this season, with first-choice forward Karim Benzema having netted only a single league goal in seven outings.
The Frenchman's performances have attracted criticism from the likes of Gary Lineker, but Morata backed Benzema to break out of the slump.
"Karim is one of the best strikers in the world. He has enough quality to be the number nine for Madrid," he said.
"When [Lineker] played there were no social networks. I think you should put yourself in their situation.
"He likes to be at the centre of the storm but I don't think it has a major impact [on Benzema]."
