Evra given season-long ban by UEFA

Patrice Evra has been suspended from UEFA club competition matches for the rest of this season after he kicked out at a fan ahead of Marseille's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes earlier this month.

Veteran France left-back Evra was red carded before kick-off following an altercation with a group of travelling Marseille supporters.

The 36-year-old responded to disparaging chants by vaulting the advertising boards and approaching the fans, who had made their way down from the stands to confront the player.

Evra was carried back over the hoardings by a team-mate before aiming a kick at the head of one of the Marseille followers.

UEFA announced an initial one-match ban while they launched an investigation into the incident, while Marseille issued the former Manchester United defender with "an immediate lay-off" and are considering further disciplinary action.

While the club are yet to announce any sanction against the player, UEFA confirmed on Friday that Evra's absence from action in continental competitions would extend until June 30 next year.

Marseille have been fined €25,000 by UEFA in relation to a number of charges against their fans – namely field invasion by supporters, the setting off of fireworks and acts of damage.

The Ligue 1 club has been ordered to contact Vitoria within 30 days to agree a settlement on the damage caused at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

Vitoria must pay a fine of €5,000 after their own supporters also invaded the field.