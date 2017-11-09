Related

Article

Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career

9 November 2017 22:01

Barcelona legend Xavi has revealed his intention to retire from football at the end of the season.

And the World Cup winner, who joined Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015, is plotting an immediate transition into coaching.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed an incredible career since breaking through as a teenager at Barca, where he won LaLiga eight times and the Champions League on four occasions.

He also earned 133 caps for Spain between 2000 and 2014, winning the European Championship in 2008 - at which he was named player of the tournament - and the World Cup in 2010.

"I've had luck not to be injured and I think my career has come towards its end," Xavi told Spanish newspaper Sport.

"There's been a descent. Qatar allowed me this. Now I see myself being more tired, it's harder to recover, it will surely be my last year of being a footballer.

"I have the idea of getting my coaching license next year and being a coach."

Xavi won the Qatar Cup with Al Saad in April, his first trophy in the country.

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 11 +26 31
2 Valencia 11 +19 27
3 Real Madrid 11 +13 23
4 Atlético Madrid 11 +10 23
5 Villarreal 11 +7 20
6 Sevilla 11 +1 19
7 Real Sociedad 11 +3 17
8 Real Betis 11 +1 17
9 Leganés 11 +1 17
10 Girona 11 -3 15
11 Celta de Vigo 11 +5 14
12 Getafe 11 +2 13
13 Espanyol 11 -4 13
14 Levante 11 -3 12
15 Athletic Club 11 -4 11
16 Deportivo La C… 11 -7 11
17 Eibar 11 -19 8
18 Deportivo Alavés 11 -11 6
19 Las Palmas 11 -20 6
20 Málaga 11 -17 4

