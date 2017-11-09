Related

Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics

9 November 2017 15:25

Toni Kroos looks set to sit out Germany's friendly clash with England at Wembley on Friday as he recovers from illness.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been feeling unwell this week and only took a limited part in training on Thursday.

Low is determined to use the match – and the subsequent clash with France – to experiment with his tactics ahead of his side's World Cup title defence in Russia.

"Toni Kroos was ill yesterday and has just made the warm-up today," said Low.

"I have to see how he is doing and talk to him. Maybe he will be spared if he does not feel in full possession of his powers."

Low added: "We are looking forward to the game. Wembley already has a special charisma. We are happy that we have such a backdrop.

"It is an opponent who is absolutely on par, a team that has developed very well over the last two or three years.

"They are capable of striking at high speed. The English have fast players, the team is very well organised and attack early.

"They are one of the best switching teams around – we have to be prepared for that.

"We can not believe that we can dominate England with a lot of possession. We have to be well organised and be able to switch quickly ourselves.

"We want to make a good game, the result is always important. But I also know... I want to experiment already. It is still a test phase, I do not always want to see the players who play a lot, but also prepare the others for such games."

Low is set to hand a debut to RB Leipzig full-back Marcel Halstenberg, while Sandro Wagner is expected to feature in the attack.

"Marcel Halstenberg I plan for the starting eleven, because he has played well in Leipzig over a long period," revealed Low. "He is physically strong, good on the ball. If he is with us, then I want to see him as well.

"We have attacking players like Timo Werner, Julian Draxler or Leroy Sane – they are different players. Sandro Wagner plays in the centre, binds and keeps the opponent busy and is very dangerous on the flanks."

