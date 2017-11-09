Related

Article

Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen

9 November 2017 22:36

Scotland lost for the first time in nine home internationals as their World Cup qualifying disappointment extended to 1-0 friendly defeat against Netherlands on Thursday.

Memphis Depay's first-half goal decided a subdued contest between two sides waiting for new eras to begin after missing out on Russia 2018.

Dick Advocaat had already announced his intention to step down following Netherlands' friendlies this month, while Scotland's interim manager Malky Mackay is not in contention to fill the permanent position vacated by Gordon Strachan last month.

And the uncertainty resulted in an uninspiring first 45 minutes, with any Scotland excitement around debutants Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie, who were later joined by another newcomer in substitute Jason Cummings, subdued by Depay's close-range opener in the 40th minute.

Celtic star Kieran Tierney, captaining his country for the first time, earlier went close with a fine long-range attempt and substitute Ryan Fraser stabbed wide after half-time.

Those half-chances proved to be the best a toothless Scotland had to offer, though, as Mackay's likely one-match stint in charge ended in a fourth consecutive defeat to the Oranje.

Scotland threatened first and could have opened the scoring inside eight minutes, but Daley Blind and Nathan Ake produced important blocks to deny Matt Phillips and James Forrest respectively.

Phillips came even closer when he got on the end of a long ball and held off Virgil van Dijk in the penalty area, only to hit his shot on the turn straight at Craig Gordon.

The hosts remained the more positive in possession for much of the first half, although their lack of a recognised centre-forward meant Netherlands largely went untroubled.

Tierney's swerving attempt from range did force Jasper Cillessen to move quickly to his right in the 36th minute, but it was the breakdown of another Scotland attack which exposed them for the opener.

Georginio Wijnaldum led a counter-attack and fed a pass to Ryan Babel, whose classy cross from the right was volleyed in at point-blank range by Memphis.

Advocaat's side almost brought about their own downfall 10 minutes after the restart as Cillessen invited pressure in dallying over a Van Dijk back-pass.

Scotland again lacked the killer edge to turn the opening into a goal and soon resorted again to shooting from well outside the area, John McGinn stinging the palms of the Barcelona goalkeeper.

Bournemouth winger Fraser provided some life off the bench with an enterprising dribble into the area which ended in a poked finish around the post.

And that proved to be the final moment of excitement at either end as Netherlands, who meet Romania in Bucharest on Tuesday, cruised to a ninth clean sheet in 11 meetings with Scotland.

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 November

23:41 Butland breaks finger to add to England injury woes
22:55 Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
22:43 Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
22:36 Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
22:01 Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
21:29 French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
20:35 Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
20:15 Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
19:46 De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
19:22 Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
18:45 Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
18:34 Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
18:27 De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
17:41 France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
16:31 Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
15:50 Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
15:25 Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
13:12 If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Tuesday 7 November

23:53 Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
23:07 Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
22:37 Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
22:28 Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
22:11 Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
21:50 Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
21:27 Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
21:18 Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
20:52 Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
20:11 Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
19:19 No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
18:49 Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
18:23 Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
18:06 FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
18:01 McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
17:58 ´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
17:13 Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
16:28 Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
16:15 Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
15:48 Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
14:21 Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
14:08 Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
13:49 Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
13:30 Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
13:19 Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
12:42 Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
12:36 Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
11:27 Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
10:44 I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
09:34 West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
07:05 Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
04:34 Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
02:21 Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
01:44 Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
01:02 Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
00:04 Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly

Facebook