Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow

Alvaro Morata is relishing the limelight at Chelsea and has no regrets about leaving European champions Real Madrid for Stamford Bridge as he targets Premier League silverware.
Morata enjoyed two spells at boyhood club Madrid, winning two LaLiga titles and as many Champions League crowns among others, but he was unable to cement himself in the starting XI with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema headlining Zinedine Zidane's attacking options.
The 25-year-old Spain international is now flourishing under Antonio Conte at Chelsea – who signed the forward for a reported fee of £70million – with seven goals in the Premier League following his winner against Manchester United last week.
Morata remains happy with his decision to swap Madrid for Chelsea, telling Marca: "I would never regret joining a club a club like Chelsea and hopefully I will be a long time at Chelsea.
"You should never have regrets in life, all the steps that I have taken in my career have served for something and I have learned from them. I won in Italy, I won at Real Madrid and I felt important. Now I have a challenge ahead of me to be champion in Spain, Italy and England.
"None or very few Spaniards have achieved that and that is my goal. To win the Premier League and be the Spaniard that has won in three different countries."
Asked about the reasons behind his Madrid departure, Morata said: "In the end, the only decisive reason, which Real Madrid were not able to give me, was to play each Sunday, whether good or bad.
"Now there have been three games where I have not been at my best physically but I have continued to play. This is what I needed. Real Madrid are Real Madrid and any player would want to be at Real Madrid. Why would I want to leave Real Madrid? I wanted to play, nothing else.
"It has been said that I did not want to battle but I fought all my life to be at Real Madrid and be in the starting eleven. All my life, but I needed to play and in Chelsea I have got what I wanted."
He added: "I will be thankful for ever to Zidane because he gave me the chance to win another Champions League and play at Real Madrid. He said to me 'Alvaro, I know that you want to play and have consistency and I think it would be logical for you to go'. He said to me that he wanted me to stay but also that he had a lot of options going forward.
"I decided that the best thing was for me to go because there was a World Cup ahead and I wanted to be at that. I want to be an important player for Spain and for that I need consistency which I am looking for."
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results
|Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
|Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
|Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
|Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
|Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
|Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
|Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
|Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
|Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
|Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
|No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
|Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
|Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
|FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
|McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
|´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
|Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
|Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
|Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
|Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
|Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
|Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
|Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
|Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
|Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
|Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
|Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
|Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
|I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
|West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
|Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
|Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
|Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
|Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
|Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
|Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly