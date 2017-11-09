Related

Article

Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow

9 November 2017 01:53

Alvaro Morata is relishing the limelight at Chelsea and has no regrets about leaving European champions Real Madrid for Stamford Bridge as he targets Premier League silverware.

Morata enjoyed two spells at boyhood club Madrid, winning two LaLiga titles and as many Champions League crowns among others, but he was unable to cement himself in the starting XI with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema headlining Zinedine Zidane's attacking options.

The 25-year-old Spain international is now flourishing under Antonio Conte at Chelsea – who signed the forward for a reported fee of £70million – with seven goals in the Premier League following his winner against Manchester United last week.

Morata remains happy with his decision to swap Madrid for Chelsea, telling Marca: "I would never regret joining a club a club like Chelsea and hopefully I will be a long time at Chelsea.

"You should never have regrets in life, all the steps that I have taken in my career have served for something and I have learned from them. I won in Italy, I won at Real Madrid and I felt important. Now I have a challenge ahead of me to be champion in Spain, Italy and England.

"None or very few Spaniards have achieved that and that is my goal. To win the Premier League and be the Spaniard that has won in three different countries."

Asked about the reasons behind his Madrid departure, Morata said: "In the end, the only decisive reason, which Real Madrid were not able to give me, was to play each Sunday, whether good or bad.

"Now there have been three games where I have not been at my best physically but I have continued to play. This is what I needed. Real Madrid are Real Madrid and any player would want to be at Real Madrid. Why would I want to leave Real Madrid? I wanted to play, nothing else.

"It has been said that I did not want to battle but I fought all my life to be at Real Madrid and be in the starting eleven. All my life, but I needed to play and in Chelsea I have got what I wanted."

He added: "I will be thankful for ever to Zidane because he gave me the chance to win another Champions League and play at Real Madrid. He said to me 'Alvaro, I know that you want to play and have consistency and I think it would be logical for you to go'. He said to me that he wanted me to stay but also that he had a lot of options going forward.

"I decided that the best thing was for me to go because there was a World Cup ahead and I wanted to be at that. I want to be an important player for Spain and for that I need consistency which I am looking for."

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 November

02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Tuesday 7 November

23:53 Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
23:07 Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
22:37 Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
22:28 Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
22:11 Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
21:50 Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
21:27 Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
21:18 Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
20:52 Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
20:11 Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
19:19 No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
18:49 Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
18:23 Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
18:06 FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
18:01 McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
17:58 ´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
17:13 Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
16:28 Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
16:15 Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
15:48 Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
14:21 Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
14:08 Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
13:49 Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
13:30 Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
13:19 Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
12:42 Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
12:36 Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
11:27 Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
10:44 I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
09:34 West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
07:05 Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
04:34 Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
02:21 Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
01:44 Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
01:02 Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
00:04 Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 11 +31 31
2 Manchester United 11 +18 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +13 23
4 Chelsea 11 +9 22
5 Liverpool 11 +4 19
6 Arsenal 11 +4 19
7 Burnley 11 +1 19
8 Brighton & Hov… 11 +0 15
9 Watford 11 -4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 11 -5 15
11 Newcastle United 11 +0 14
12 Leicester City 11 +0 13
13 Southampton 11 -2 13
14 Stoke City 11 -9 12
15 Everton 11 -12 11
16 West Bromwich … 11 -5 10
17 AFC Bournemouth 11 -7 10
18 West Ham United 11 -12 9
19 Swansea City 11 -6 8
20 Crystal Palace 11 -18 4

Facebook