If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams

Alexis Sanchez should be allowed to leave Arsenal if he is unhappy at the club, according to former Gunners captain Tony Adams.

The Chile international was wanted by Manchester City during the close-season, with the current Premier League leaders thought to be willing to part with £60million for his services.

Sanchez remained at Emirates Stadium despite entering the final year of his contract and will be allowed to depart for free at the end of the campaign if fresh terms are not agreed.

Reports this week have suggested Arsenal are weighing up cashing in on Sanchez in January and Adams would have no hesitation in saying farewell.

"We used to have a philosophy at Arsenal: if you don't want to be at the club then bye-bye, we shake your hand and get people that do, whatever money," he told Omnisport at the premiere of new Arsenal film 89.

"I've always loved those principles, so if [Sanchez] doesn't want to be here then, absolutely, try and get the most you can for him and get him on and get someone that does want to play for the club."

Adams won four league titles with Arsenal, as well as the FA Cup on three occasions.

