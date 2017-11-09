Related

Article

I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

9 November 2017 00:34

Ashley Young has expressed his delight at being recalled to the England squad and insists he never gave up on his international career as he prepares to make his first appearance in over four years.

The Manchester United winger, who has enjoyed a career resurgence since being deployed as a full-back and wing-back at Old Trafford, has not played for his country since a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in September 2013.

But Young's form for United earned him a call from Gareth Southgate for the upcoming glamour friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley.

Now he has returned, the 32-year-old will not relinquish his place lightly as he sets his sights on a World Cup spot next year.

"I've showed I deserve to be in the squad," Young told reporters ahead of Friday's match with Germany.

"But it's not just that, it's being in the team. I want to play every game. The World Cup is a long way away, but every England player wants to be in the World Cup. 

"I never once shut the door on England or thought the door was shut on myself. When you have the chance to represent your country it's an honour to pull on an England shirt. 

"That's why I will never retire until my legs tell me I can't run any more. I'm delighted to be back."

On his new defensive role, Young said: "As a footballer nowadays you've got to play in different formations and systems, and it's just whether you can adapt. 

"I've been able to do that. The manager [Southgate] is talking about trying a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 and I feel like I can step into that role. 

"It's more having the right footballing brain. I'm one of those players who can read the game well. It's been quite easy to adjust to the position, and with the help of [Jose Mourinho] and the other players I've done that really well."

Prior to this season, Young only started 19 games in two seasons under Louis van Gaal and then Mourinho, but he never contemplated a United exit.

"Even the England manager said the other day that I have played for three managers [Young has played for four in Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho] there and they have always believed in me.

"They have always had that trust in me to play, Champions League, Europa League, big derbies, I've always had their trust to play in those games. 

"I think there did come a point last season where I wasn't in the squad, wasn't even making the 18. It was disappointing but I have never thought about leaving the club.

"I've always got that determination, to get back in the squad and get back playing. I've spoken to all three managers at times when there was difficult periods but I have got confidence in myself, confidence in my ability get back in."

After repeatedly saying he had only had three managers at United, Young was asked if anything should be read into those comments, amid suggestions he was not keen on either Moyes or Louis van Gaal.

"You can do if you want," replied Young.

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 November

00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Tuesday 7 November

23:53 Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
23:07 Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
22:37 Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
22:28 Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
22:11 Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
21:50 Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
21:27 Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
21:18 Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
20:52 Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
20:11 Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
19:19 No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
18:49 Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
18:23 Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
18:06 FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
18:01 McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
17:58 ´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
17:13 Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
16:28 Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
16:15 Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
15:48 Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
14:21 Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
14:08 Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
13:49 Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
13:30 Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
13:19 Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
12:42 Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
12:36 Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
11:27 Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
10:44 I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
09:34 West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
07:05 Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
04:34 Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
02:21 Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
01:44 Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
01:02 Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
00:04 Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly

Facebook