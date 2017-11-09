I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Ashley Young has expressed his delight at being recalled to the England squad and insists he never gave up on his international career as he prepares to make his first appearance in over four years.
The Manchester United winger, who has enjoyed a career resurgence since being deployed as a full-back and wing-back at Old Trafford, has not played for his country since a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in September 2013.
But Young's form for United earned him a call from Gareth Southgate for the upcoming glamour friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley.
Now he has returned, the 32-year-old will not relinquish his place lightly as he sets his sights on a World Cup spot next year.
"I've showed I deserve to be in the squad," Young told reporters ahead of Friday's match with Germany.
"But it's not just that, it's being in the team. I want to play every game. The World Cup is a long way away, but every England player wants to be in the World Cup.
"I never once shut the door on England or thought the door was shut on myself. When you have the chance to represent your country it's an honour to pull on an England shirt.
"That's why I will never retire until my legs tell me I can't run any more. I'm delighted to be back."
On his new defensive role, Young said: "As a footballer nowadays you've got to play in different formations and systems, and it's just whether you can adapt.
"I've been able to do that. The manager [Southgate] is talking about trying a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 and I feel like I can step into that role.
"It's more having the right footballing brain. I'm one of those players who can read the game well. It's been quite easy to adjust to the position, and with the help of [Jose Mourinho] and the other players I've done that really well."
When @youngy18 made his #ThreeLions debut, @MarcusRashford was ten. Now they're in the squad together pic.twitter.com/9f6oZGRM00— England (@England) November 8, 2017
Prior to this season, Young only started 19 games in two seasons under Louis van Gaal and then Mourinho, but he never contemplated a United exit.
"Even the England manager said the other day that I have played for three managers [Young has played for four in Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho] there and they have always believed in me.
"They have always had that trust in me to play, Champions League, Europa League, big derbies, I've always had their trust to play in those games.
"I think there did come a point last season where I wasn't in the squad, wasn't even making the 18. It was disappointing but I have never thought about leaving the club.
"I've always got that determination, to get back in the squad and get back playing. I've spoken to all three managers at times when there was difficult periods but I have got confidence in myself, confidence in my ability get back in."
After repeatedly saying he had only had three managers at United, Young was asked if anything should be read into those comments, amid suggestions he was not keen on either Moyes or Louis van Gaal.
"You can do if you want," replied Young.
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results
|Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
|Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
|Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
|Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
|Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
|Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
|Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
|Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
|Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
|Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
|No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
|Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
|Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
|FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
|McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
|´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
|Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
|Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
|Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
|Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
|Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
|Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
|Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
|Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
|Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
|Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
|Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
|Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
|I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
|West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
|Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
|Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
|Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
|Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
|Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
|Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly