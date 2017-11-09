France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman

Chris Coleman believes facing France could be the perfect tonic for a Wales squad still smarting from their failure to reach the World Cup play-offs.
Friday's game in Paris will be Wales' first outing since the 1-0 home defeat to the Republic of Ireland on October 9, a result that saw their opponents secure second place behind Serbia in Group D.
Coleman understands there will be plenty of envious glances towards the Republic of Ireland when they face Denmark in the first leg of their play-off on Saturday.
But, instead of taking part in a competitive fixture, Wales have to settle for a friendly against a nation they so nearly faced in the Euro 2016 final.
"If there was any hangover, then this game is the perfect remedy," Coleman told the media.
"It was absolute devastation losing that last game and the problem we had with it was that we couldn't make up for it, it was done. It was harsh for us.
"We're looking at other international teams playing in the play-offs where we wanted to be so, of course, we're jealous of that.
"There's no talk among us about didn't we do well to only lose one game in 10. All we think about is disappointment, not reaching our goal.
"We're still hurting. That hurt will last a long time I would imagine."
#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/bYJeY4efwt— Wales (@FAWales) November 9, 2017
Wales have only beaten France once in four previous meetings – recording a 1-0 triumph in Toulouse in 1982 – but Coleman intends to field a strong XI in the hope of causing another upset.
However, the former Fulham manager, whose current contract with the Welsh FA runs out at the end of the month, has confirmed he will make changes for next Tuesday's clash with Panama in Cardiff.
"France are a very good team. It’s a tough game of course, but we've faced tough teams before," Coleman added.
"Tomorrow night’s team will be different to Tuesday, but it is an opportunity to give experience to the boys who need it.
"Tuesday is a home game and that will give players a chance to get minutes on the pitch. These are two different games but both games are just as important to us."
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results
|Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
|Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
|Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
|Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
|Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
|Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
|Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
|Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
|Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
|Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
|No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
|Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
|Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
|FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
|McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
|´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
|Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
|Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
|Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
|Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
|Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
|Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
|Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
|Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
|Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
|Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
|Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
|Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
|I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
|West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
|Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
|Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
|Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
|Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
|Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
|Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly