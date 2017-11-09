Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard

Frank Lampard concedes Manchester City's blistering start to the Premier League season will make it difficult for Chelsea to defend their title, but he has warned against writing off Antonio Conte's side.
City are eight points clear of Manchester United and Tottenham at the top of the table after 11 matches, with Chelsea a further point adrift in fourth.
The Blues were beaten 1-0 by the league leaders when they met at Stamford Bridge in September – a result that was followed by a shock defeat to basement club Crystal Palace.
Subsequent wins against Watford and Bournemouth helped Chelsea build some momentum before getting the better of Manchester United at home last time out.
While City have been given a sizeable head start in their bid to regain the Premier League trophy, Lampard – who played for both clubs – believes the title remains within reach for Chelsea.
"It's a possibility, but this year's going to be difficult because Manchester City have started so well," Lampard told Omnisport, speaking thanks to Chelsea FC club partners Yokohama Tyres.
"The reality is that they've opened up a lead and have a very strong squad.
"I think for Chelsea, they're fighting not just in the Premier League but in the Champions League and more games.
Frank Lampard made his debut for the Blues 16 years ago today!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 19, 2017
The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/JN2OSWA4xN
"I think Chelsea, for sure, will be competitive. Chelsea have to be established to stay in the top four every year because they have to play Champions League football.
"We'll see. Manchester City have played very well but the performance against Manchester United from Chelsea was very impressive.
"If they play at that level, Chelsea can beat any team."
And Lampard praised the ongoing impact of manager Conte, who has been linked persistently with a return to Italy since leading his team to glory in his maiden Premier League campaign.
"Antonio Conte came to Chelsea at a time when they finished 10th in the the year before," added Lampard. "It was a difficult period for the club.
"Chelsea don't finish 10th. That doesn't happen normally.
"So to change that around with pretty much the same group of players shows what a great manager he is. Great tactically, great with the players, the players work very hard together.
"Last season they won the league comfortably because of Conte's management to a big degree.
"We're very early in the season now. Unfortunately in the Premier League, if you don't win every game, people start talking about your job.
"But I think with Conte, everybody close to Chelsea knows what a great manager he is and I hope he stays. I think he'll be more successful."
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results
|Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
|Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
|Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
|Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
|Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
|Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
|Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
|Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
|Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
|Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
|No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
|Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
|Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
|FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
|McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
|´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
|Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
|Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
|Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
|Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
|Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
|Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
|Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
|Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
|Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
|Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
|Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
|Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
|I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
|West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
|Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
|Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
|Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
|Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
|Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
|Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly