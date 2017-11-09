Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb

Croatia seized control of their World Cup qualifying play-off against Greece as they claimed a commanding 4-1 home victory in the first leg on Thursday.
Despite being without Mario Mandzukic, who was only fit enough for a seat on the bench due to a hamstring strain, the hosts cruised to victory on a cold night in Zagreb, putting them within touching distance of a place at the finals in Russia next year.
Having had a hand in the first goal, forcing a foul from goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis to win a penalty that was converted by Luka Modric, Nikola Kalinic steered home a second from close range.
Greece briefly responded with a header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, only to leak a third before the break when Ivan Perisic - left alone at the far post - headed home.
Andrej Kramaric's third goal in his last two international appearances early in the second half extended Croatia's advantage even further - leaving their opponents with a mountain to climb ahead of the return fixture on Sunday.
#WCQ | FT— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 9, 2017
Northern Ireland 0-1 Switzerland
Croatia 4-1 Greece:https://t.co/SpQDWJq93q pic.twitter.com/0addSNjGLa
Greece's issues were all of their own making, with any plan to keep the tie close ahead of the return leg disappearing when they gave away two avoidable goals in the opening 20 minutes.
Karnezis' decision to take a touch with the ball at his feet backfired spectacularly when he presented possession to Kalinic, with the goalkeeper compounding the initial error by carelessly flattening the Croatian forward inside the area.
Modric converted from the spot – sending Karnezis the wrong way – and the home fans were soon celebrating again when an unmarked Kalinic converted Ivan Strinic's low cross from the left wing.
Reeling on the ropes after taking Croatia's one-two on the chin, Greece briefly countered when Sokratis' looping header from a corner cut the deficit in half.
However, having worked so hard to grab an away goal, Michael Skibbe's side conceded again within five minutes, Sime Vrsaljko's deep cross from the right presenting Perisic with the simple task of nodding the ball in.
The gap would have been greater at the break were it not for Karnezis, who went some way to redeeming his earlier error with a fine double save to deny Kramaric and Kalinic in quick succession.
Yet Greece's calamitous defending was not just confined to the first half.
Konstantinos Stafylidis' attempt to chest a deep cross back to his own goalkeeper served up a fourth goal on a plate, the alert Vrsaljko nipping in to square the ball across for the waiting Kramaric to convert.
Sokratis headed over under pressure from Dejan Lovren in a rare moment of concern for Croatia, while Danijel Subasic was required to turn away a 90th-minute header from Konstantinos Mitroglou.
Perisic wastefully blazed over when well placed at the other end as Greece narrowly avoided conceding what surely would have been the knockout blow. As it is, they still require a remarkable turnaround in the home leg in Athens.
|Croatia 4 Greece 1: Kalinic leads play-off rout in Zagreb
|Northern Ireland 0 Switzerland 1: Penalty fury as Swiss claim slender advantage
|Scotland 0 Netherlands 1: Memphis the difference in Aberdeen
|Xavi confirms retirement plans, targets coaching career
|French fancy? Deschamps can see Mourinho managing in Ligue 1
|Mackay not in contention for Scotland job
|Batshuayi out for Belgium as Martinez prepares to experiment
|De Bruyne the best in the Premier League, says Hazard
|Friedel to lead Revolution as New England appoint ex-Spurs goalkeeper
|Adidas Telstar18 World Cup ball gets thumbs-up from Messi
|Lewandowski to sit out Poland friendlies
|De Bruyne can reach Messi, Ronaldo levels - Martinez
|France game the perfect remedy for ´hurting´ Wales, insists Coleman
|Brazil to treat Japan and England friendlies like World Cup fixtures
|Too early to consider City among Premier League greats, says Lampard
|Unwell Kroos could be rested against England as Low experiments with tactics
|If Sanchez wants to leave, let him go - Tony Adams
|Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
|Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
|Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
|Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
|Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
|Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
|Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
|Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
|Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
|Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
|Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
|Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
|I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results
|Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
|Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
|Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
|Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
|Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
|Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
|Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
|Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
|Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
|Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
|No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
|Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
|Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
|FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
|McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
|´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
|Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
|Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
|Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
|Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
|Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
|Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
|Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
|Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
|Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
|Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
|Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
|Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
|I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
|West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
|Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
|Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
|Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
|Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
|Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
|Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly