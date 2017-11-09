Related

Article

Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks

9 November 2017 11:34

Sam Allardyce insists he is not in talks with Everton "in any way, shape or form" as the search for Ronald Koeman's successor at Goodison Park continues.

The former England boss appeared to be the frontrunner for the job earlier in the week despite denying having spoken to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Caretaker David Unsworth is now the bookmakers' favourite to take over and Allardyce, who stated an interest in the United States' vacant managerial role, reiterated there is no truth in reports he held talks on Merseyside.

"I wouldn't be sat here if Everton were talking about a contract with me, it'd be being negotiated," he told talkSPORT.

"I was in Scotland for the last two days at St Andrews, I flew down and I'm here today.

"If that was true, I would be talking about a contract with Everton and whether I could come to an agreement.

"There's no contract talks with Everton in any way, shape or form."

Allardyce added that the focus of the new Everton manager must be on dragging the club out of its current predicament, sitting 15th in the Premier League with only three wins from 11 matches.

"Everton is a fantastic football club with huge history and tradition," he commented.

"It's got its difficulties at the moment and I think that what it's got planned for the future has to go on hold for the moment, just to focus on what is really needed at this moment in time, and that is to get Everton up that league and safe in the Premier League.

"Then talk about the bright future that's ahead in the next season or whatever it might be and which direction [the club takes].

"There's a huge amount of planning to be done I feel for the right manager that sets the right stall out about the future of Everton, not just the present day.

"The present day is the most important thing at this moment in time but it's got a bright future."

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 November

12:24 Don´t write off Chelsea in Premier League title race - Lampard
11:34 Allardyce emphatically quashes reports of Everton contract talks
11:00 Southgate dismisses ´nonsense´ talk of club v country row over injuries
09:21 Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo
08:58 Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019
07:04 Cannavaro returns to Evergrande as replacement for Scolari
06:46 Chygrynskiy: Ronaldo not better than Messi because he´s selfish
06:21 Socceroos boss Postecoglou dismisses Rangers talk
06:07 Germany worried about emerging England - Bierhoff
05:44 Ramos has door open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
02:32 Ibrahimovic: My retirement lowered level and expectations of Sweden
01:53 Morata eyeing long-term Chelsea stay as he emerges from Madrid shadow
00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Tuesday 7 November

23:53 Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
23:07 Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
22:37 Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
22:28 Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
22:11 Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
21:50 Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
21:27 Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
21:18 Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
20:52 Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
20:11 Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
19:19 No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
18:49 Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
18:23 Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
18:06 FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
18:01 McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
17:58 ´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
17:13 Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
16:28 Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
16:15 Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
15:48 Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
14:21 Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
14:08 Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
13:49 Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
13:30 Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
13:19 Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
12:42 Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
12:36 Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
11:27 Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
10:44 I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
09:34 West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
07:05 Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
04:34 Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
02:21 Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
01:44 Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
01:02 Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
00:04 Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly

Facebook