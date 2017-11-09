Aguero: It was always the plan to leave City in 2019

Sergio Aguero says he could leave Manchester City for a return to boyhood club Independiente when his contract expires in 2019.

The Argentina international joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and became the club's all-time leading scorer when he netted his 178th goal against Napoli last week.

And Aguero has revealed he always had designs on turning out for his former club again, claiming a move back to Argentina may not be far away.

"It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and - I don't know where I read it - but they said: 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream'," he told reporters on international duty.

"But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019.

"I have an option to extend one more year with City where it's the priority but it's always an option.

"The idea is to go back."

Argentina face Russia and Nigeria in friendlies on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.