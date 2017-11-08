Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time

Jack Wilshere says he has been promised playing time at Arsenal by manager Arsene Wenger, as the midfielder continues to be overlooked for England selection.
Wilshere made only his second Premier League appearance of the season by coming off the bench in a 3-1 away defeat to league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
And England boss Gareth Southgate has been clear that Wilshere must be playing more regularly in the Premier League if he is to receive a call-up.
Wilshere was again ignored as West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore and Burnley's uncapped Jack Cork were added to Southgate's squad for Wembley friendlies against Germany and Brazil after a spate of withdrawals.
However, Wilshere is focusing on winning a place in Arsenal's league team before worrying about getting into England's World Cup squad, having not appeared for his country since Euro 2016.
"I've said before in many interviews that I've just come back to full fitness, I'm happy at where I am playing-wise," Wilshere told Sky Sports.
"I'm trying to get into the Premier League team and fight my way into that team. So at the moment I am concentrating on the now, the future will take care of itself. All I've got to do is stay fit and play my football.
"I've got a great relationship with the boss [Wenger], I've heard the boss speak in previous press conferences. He's assured me that I will get some playing time. I want to stay at this club, I've said that many times.
"I left last year to get some football [spending the season on loan at Bournemouth]. I've done that, I'm back now, I'm fit and I'm ready to play."
Not the result we wanted. Thanks to the fans for your support. Big one in a couple of weeks. The hard work continues pic.twitter.com/cdixLUlHIm— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) November 5, 2017
He added: "I want to be playing for my country. I am a proud Englishman. But it is down to the manager [Southgate]. He didn't select me. He said I need more football.
"That is what I have got to do. I have got to take it on board, try to get into the Arsenal first team and hopefully I'll be selected."
Wilshere is one of a handful of Arsenal stars whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, along with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
|Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
|Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
|Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
|Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
|Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
|Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
|Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
|Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
|Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
|I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
|Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
|Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
|Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
|Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
|Manchester City post record £473m revenues
|Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
|From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
|Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
|Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
|Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
|Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
|Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
|He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
|VAR to be used in England v Germany
|Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
|Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
|Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
|Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
|Klopp urges calm over England results
|Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
|Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
|Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
|Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
|Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
|Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
|Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
|Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
|Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
|Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
|No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
|Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
|Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
|FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
|McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
|´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
|Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
|Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
|Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
|Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
|Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
|Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
|Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
|Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
|Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
|Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
|Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
|Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
|I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
|West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
|Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
|Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
|Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
|Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
|Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
|Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly