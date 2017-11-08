Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion

Barcelona star Luis Suarez vowed to return from the international break in "spectacular" condition as he looks for form.

Suarez, 30, has been troubled by a knee injury this season, his performances – which have yielded just three goals in 14 games in all competitions – questioned and criticised.

But the forward will miss Uruguay's November internationals, giving him a chance to recover and get back to his best for the LaLiga leaders.

Suarez said the two-week break without matches would give him the opportunity to return to peak condition.

"Have a rest and finish recovering well, during these two weeks, I will come spectacular," he told SPORT.

"After the injury I had, I hurried a lot with the knee and in the long run it can hurt you. I had a lot of pressure on the physical level, just getting to the national team and until now I had not had a break.

"The best thing was to make an arrangement with the national team and Barca, as the club let me go with the national team just after the injury when I had not played yet.

"These friendlies [against Poland and Austria] are not a priority for the selection."

Despite Suarez's lack of goals, Ernesto Valverde's men are unbeaten in the league and four points clear at the top.

Asked whether he was feeling his knee injury, Suarez said: "No, no, no, no discomfort, only caution.

"You always have some fear of getting to have some blow and make it worse, but after this break and with the treatment I'm doing I will not have pain anymore."