Related

Article

Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde

8 November 2017 23:39

Montreal Impact have appointed Remi Garde as the club's new head coach and director of player personnel.

Garde has signed a three-year contract with the Major League Soccer outfit, who finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in 2017, failing to reach the play-offs.

That led to the departure of former boss Mauro Biello and the swoop for the former Lyon and Aston Villa coach, who has been handed significant power by the Canadian side.

"We are very happy and proud that Remi Garde is joining the Montreal Impact," club president Joey Saputo said after Garde's appointment on Wednesday. 

"As player, assistant coach and head coach, he excelled by demonstrating his qualities as a leader and his knowledge of the game. 

"His vision and his experience, also in the development of young players, will allow us to continue to improve our methods and work process at the academy. It really is a fresh start on many levels."

This is the first job for Garde, 51, since his reign at Villa ended in March 2016.

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 November

00:34 I will never retire until I can´t run anymore – Young thrilled with England return

Wednesday 8 November

23:39 Montreal Impact appoint Remi Garde
22:49 Advocaat to leave Netherlands job
22:44 Klopp ´doing a good job´ despite defensive woes, says Owen
21:40 Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time
20:45 Hendrick hoping Dyche stays at Burnley amid Everton links
20:34 Nagelsmann too young to coach Bayern, says Kahn
19:53 Gotze glad to put injury woe behind him ahead of Germany return
19:34 Lamouchi replaces Gourcuff as Rennes boss
18:51 Lacazette not worried about being dropped by Arsenal - agent
18:17 I have a point to prove - Moyes on ´big challenge´ at West Ham
17:30 Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection
17:17 Kane will be fit to face Arsenal, reveals Pochettino
16:57 Letting Keita join Liverpool early would make no sense - Rangnick
16:23 Messi singles out Spain as team to avoid at World Cup
16:00 Manchester City post record £473m revenues
15:55 Messi plots Newell´s return as Barcelona contract ticks down
15:06 From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter
14:34 Valencia launch bizarre attack on ´fake fans´
13:54 Dier: Germany-England match not a friendly
13:39 Fatherhood has softened me – Ronaldo given a new perspective on life
12:35 Martinez urges Lukaku to be himself amid struggles
11:33 Lewandowski concedes Bayern squad is ´getting older´
10:52 He´d offer a lot – Suarez backs Barca pursuit of Coutinho
09:48 VAR to be used in England v Germany
08:20 Suarez: I´ll be back in spectacular fashion
05:32 Low: Everyone wants to beat Germany
04:56 Vieri defends Benzema, slams Lineker
01:52 Kahn: Der Klassiker came at perfect time for Bayern
00:55 Klopp urges calm over England results

Tuesday 7 November

23:53 Blip will make Zidane and Madrid stronger, claims Casillas
23:07 Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy
22:37 Clasico return a possibility for Barca star Dembele - specialist
22:28 Mazzarri to Milan talk is ´fantasy´, says agent
22:11 Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement
21:50 Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury
21:27 Burnley´s Cork joins England squad after latest withdrawals
21:18 Let´s not confuse Nutella with s*** - Gattuso won´t take credit for peerless Pirlo
20:52 Kante return will stimulate Chelsea, predicts Desailly
20:11 Kahn confident in Ter Stegen if Neuer misses World Cup
19:19 No risks and no rush as Bayern´s Ribery continues rehabilitation
18:49 Patient Oxlade-Chamberlain pushing for regular Liverpool starts
18:23 Lovren playing under ´black cloud´ at Liverpool
18:06 FIFA punishes homophobic chanting, England warned over paper planes
18:01 McKennie in, Pulisic out of experimental United States squad
17:58 ´Humbled´ Rose seeing psychologist after injury lay-off
17:13 Koscielny to quit France duty after World Cup
16:28 Velez coach quits after being spat at by supporter
16:15 Verratti is an inspiration, says Seri
15:48 Barcelona´s Mascherano will not rule out Argentina move
14:21 Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
14:08 Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
13:49 Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
13:30 Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
13:19 Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
12:42 Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
12:36 Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
11:27 Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
10:44 I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
09:34 West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
07:05 Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
04:34 Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
02:21 Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
01:44 Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
01:02 Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
00:04 Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly

Facebook