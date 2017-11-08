From #DavidSaves to AGUEROOOOOO - how the football world used 280 characters on Twitter

Twitter has doubled its character limit from 140 to 280 and banter is inevitably flowing on the social network.

Football clubs never want to miss out on all the fun and Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City were all getting in on the action.

It was not just Premier League sides who were flaunting their 280 characters, though, with the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and RB Leipzig joining in too.

Check out our Twitter moment for some of the best examples of how football clubs have been using the new 280-character limit on Twitter.

And here's an example of how not to use 280 characters from basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers...