Younes out of Germany squad with knee injury

Amin Younes has been ruled out of Germany's friendlies against England and France with a knee injury.

The Ajax winger has five caps for his country, having made his debut for Joachim Low's team in a friendly clash with Denmark in June.

However, Younes will not add to that tally just yet, as he has returned to Amsterdam for treatment.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has made nine Eredivisie appearances this season, scoring once.