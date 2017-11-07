Trailblazer Rogers proud of achievements as he announces retirement

LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers, notable as the first openly gay player in any of America's major professional men's sports leagues, has announced his retirement.

Rogers initially quit the sport in 2013, aged 25, after leaving Leeds United, and then came out before returning to the sport with the Galaxy in MLS.

The former United States international won the MLS Cup with hometown club LA in 2014 - adding to an earlier title with Columbus Crew - before calling time on his career for a second time on Tuesday.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from the game of soccer," Rogers said in a statement.

"Having the opportunity to win an MLS Cup in my hometown, with my hometown club as an openly gay man will be something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"I will remain deeply connected to this sport and its surrounding community. I leave the game full of pride of what I have accomplished as a person and a player.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life."