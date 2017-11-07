Keane prioritising Ireland over club management, despite Sunderland vacancy

Roy Keane is holding off on a return to club management as he continues to enjoy his role with the Republic of Ireland.

Under Martin O'Neill and his assistant Keane, Ireland reached the knockout stages of Euro 2016 and will this week face Denmark in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

And it is the task of reaching the finals in Russia next year that is on Keane's mind, rather than the club game, where his former side Sunderland are on the lookout for a new manager following Simon Grayson's sacking.

Asked about a second spell in charge at the Stadium of Light, the 46-year-old said: "At this moment in time, I'm really enjoying what I am doing with Ireland.

"I enjoy working with Martin, the staff and the FAI, and the only thing on my mind in the next few days is helping the team try to get to the World Cup.

"In terms of club management, all that is on the back burner at the moment."

"That is what we're in the game for. This is what you're born to do."



Roy Keane on the huge double header with Denmark.. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pMJ24qgefz — FAIreland (@FAIreland) November 7, 2017

In a two-year spell on Wearside, from 2006 to 2008, Keane guided Sunderland from the Championship relegation zone into the Premier League - where they remained until this year.

The Black Cats are bottom of the second tier with just one league win this season.