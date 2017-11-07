Related

Article

Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury

7 November 2017 12:42

Mauro Icardi avoided a significant injury after taking a knock in Inter's 1-1 draw with Torino on Sunday, his club have confirmed.

Inter captain Icardi took a blow to the right knee in the Serie A fixture and, despite playing the full 90 minutes, withdrew from the Argentina squad for friendlies against Russia and Nigeria as a result.

The 24-year-old was examined on Tuesday and a positive outcome suggests he is unlikely to miss any action for his club.

An official Inter statement read: "After taking a knock during Sunday's game against Torino, test results have since shown that the Nerazzurri attacker has suffered no significant injury, although there is bruising and inflammation around his right knee.

"Before returning to Luciano Spalletti's squad, Icardi will now complete four to five days of physiotherapy and an individual training programme."

Inter return to action after the international break at home to Atalanta on November 19.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 7 November

14:21 Allardyce denies Everton contact but is open to talks
14:08 Guardiola makes it simple for City to be fun, says Gundogan
13:49 Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out
13:30 Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad
13:19 Was Sunderland a blip? - The stats behind David Moyes´ managerial career
12:42 Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury
12:36 Brazil icon Ronaldo could return to Corinthians in ´high up´ position
11:27 Gomez surprised by ´dream´ England call-up
10:44 I´m happy, most importantly – Van Dijk is over failed Liverpool move
09:34 West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic
07:05 Desailly calls for patience at Milan amid growing pressure on Montella
04:34 Nainggolan refuses to discuss Roma´s Serie A chances
02:21 Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system, says Emenalo
01:44 Pepe criticises unenthusiastic Real Madrid fans
01:02 Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism
00:04 Mourinho needs time at Man Utd, says Chelsea icon Desailly

Monday 6 November

23:45 Desailly hopes Marseille suspension is not the end for Evra
22:49 Ventura already thinking of Italy´s World Cup group
22:42 Kane and Winks join Alli in withdrawing from England duty
21:36 Better late than never - Arbeloa aims dig at departing Bilic
20:57 Ballardini returns for third Genoa spell after Juric sacking
20:12 Coutinho out of Japan clash, could feature against England
19:37 Schneiderlin denies being sent home from Everton training
19:03 Besiktas official confirms interest in Fellaini
18:19 Abraham targeting Chelsea place after maiden England call
17:11 Bayern´s Alaba out of Austria squad with hamstring injury
16:58 Marotta wary of rejuvenated Inter in Scudetto race
16:48 Heartfelt farewell as Italy icon Pirlo hangs up his boots
16:23 Saint-Etienne face LFP investigation after Lyon scenes
16:22 Emenalo resigns as Chelsea technical director
15:49 FIFPro drops FIFA complaint as transfer task force is launched
15:10 If you´re whistled you must improve – Marcelo addresses Benzema jeers
14:25 Pogba, Ibrahimovic in a good position, claims Mourinho
14:14 FFF charges Saint-Etienne over banners displayed during Lyon clash
13:46 Bilic expected West Ham exit
13:01 West Ham eyeing ´quality manager´ amid Moyes speculation
12:30 Melbourne Victory 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Riera penalty miss proves costly
12:08 Bilic sacked by West Ham
12:06 Makelele leaves Swansea to lead Eupen
11:49 Salah exceeding Klopp´s expectations
11:35 Juventus must be patient with Dybala, says Marotta
10:58 Gray eyeing World Cup spot
10:29 Keane earns England call as Southgate waits on Kane update
09:48 Fekir celebration a message of pride – Genesio
09:31 Baines hails inspirational Unsworth
09:10 Wenger owes Sterling an apology - Shearer
09:00 Aurier: My reputation scared off Barcelona
07:18 Sousa replaces Cannavaro as Tianjin Quanjian coach
05:04 Mane backs ´fantastic´ Salah to keep scoring
03:53 MLS Review: Timbers eliminated as Toronto, Crew edge through
02:43 Casemiro: Ronaldo will score a lot in coming games
02:29 Asensio happy with ´great goal´ for Madrid
01:00 Conte dismisses Milan links after Chelsea victory
01:00 Zidane: Benzema, Ronaldo give us peace of mind even without goals
00:24 Misfiring Ronaldo is going home upset but he makes a difference for Madrid – Ramos
00:18 No regrets for Fekir after provocative celebration in Lyon´s derby triumph
00:09 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2: Nandez inflicts painful defeat as two see red

Sunday 5 November

23:52 Nature of Milan results keeping Montella positive
23:28 Evra thanks ´real´ Marseille fans after ´get out´ banner
23:22 Injured Icardi out of Argentina squad
23:15 Mourinho plays down Conte snub, laments missing players
22:39 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win
22:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane´s men bounce back from Tottenham defeat
22:00 Silva rues Watford´s game-changing mistake in Everton thriller
21:20 David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages
21:09 ´Proud´ Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback
20:42 Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola
20:33 Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City
20:07 My most important Chelsea goal - Morata
20:00 Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger
19:58 Napoli fatigue to blame for Chievo stalemate - Sarri
19:45 Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
19:22 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Morata header gives Blues deserved win
19:03 Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins
18:40 Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern
18:34 Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving
18:06 Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
17:50 David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
17:44 The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
17:28 Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
17:28 Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
17:09 Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
16:59 Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
16:54 Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
16:51 Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
16:36 Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
16:29 Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
16:27 Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
15:54 Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
15:46 Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
15:27 Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
15:10 Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
14:54 Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
14:40 Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
14:26 Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
12:40 England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
12:17 Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
12:17 Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
11:45 ´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
11:01 Patience pays off for Alcacer
10:36 Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
10:00 Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
09:06 Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
08:08 Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
04:00 Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
03:18 Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
02:11 Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
01:26 Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
00:28 Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 12 +24 32
2 Juventus 12 +24 31
3 Internazionale 12 +14 30
4 Lazio 11 +19 28
5 Roma 11 +14 27

Facebook