Henderson, Sterling and Delph pull out of England squad

Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have become the latest players to pull out of the England squad for the upcoming home friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Liverpool captain Henderson has withdrawn due to the thigh problem that kept him out of Saturday's 4-1 win against West Ham, while Manchester City duo Sterling and Delph are struggling with back and calf issues respectively.

It is a further blow to Gareth Southgate's preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Harry Kane and Harry Winks joined Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli on the sidelines on Monday.

Replacements for the latest absentees are yet to be announced, though England have announced a further squad update will be released later on Tuesday.

We'll be without @JHenderson, @sterling7 and Fabian Delph for this month's games.



Jake Livermore was added to the squad after Kane and Winks were excused, but Southgate is likely to bolster his midfield options.

England take on world champions Germany at Wembley on Friday before a clash with Brazil four days later.