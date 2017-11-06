Schneiderlin denies being sent home from Everton training

Morgan Schneiderlin has rubbished reports he was sent home from Everton training at the weekend due to a lack of application.

The France midfielder was not part of the Toffees' matchday squad for Sunday's epic 3-2 comeback win over Watford on Sunday, the club's first victory in nine matches across all competitions.

Reports emerged on Monday that Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas were sent home from Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Saturday by interim boss David Unsworth.

Mirallas was also left out of the squad to face Watford, and Schneiderlin moved to deny the speculation about his conduct.

"I have seen press stories today about me 'being sent away from training'," he posted on Twitter.

"The stories are not true. I am fully committed to Everton and will continue to work hard for the club and the fans in training and on the pitch."