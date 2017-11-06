Article

River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2: Nandez inflicts painful defeat as two see red

6 November 2017 00:09

Nahitan Nandez inflicted another painful defeat on arch-rivals River Plate as Boca Juniors triumphed 2-1 in an enthralling Superclasico that saw two red cards at El Monumental.

Uruguay international Nandez volleyed home the winner with 17 minutes remaining, sending Boca nine points clear at the Superliga summit and adding to River's misery after they were dumped out of the Copa Libertadores by Lanus' stunning four-goal comeback in midweek.

Edwin Cardona put Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side ahead before half-time when his majestic free-kick – awarded after a high foot from Nacho Fernandez resulted in the midfielder's dismissal – found the top-right corner.

Referee Nestor Pitana levelled things up by dismissing Cardona for a perceived elbow on Enzo Perez, but, just four minutes after Leonardo Ponzio equalised with a screamer, Nandez converted Pablo Perez's cross to silence El Monumental.

Cardona saw a thumping effort tipped over by German Lux in the 12th minute, but he beat the River goalkeeper with a phenomenal free-kick into the top-right corner three minutes before half-time after Fernandez was shown red for a high boot which caught the Boca man in the chest.

Agustin Rossi denied Ignacio Scocco as the hosts pushed for an equaliser in the second period, but their hopes of a comeback were boosted after the hour mark when Cardona was given his marching orders having appeared to make contact with Enzo Perez's face.

River restored parity eight minutes later, Ponzio beating Rossi with a stunning right-footed strike that flew into the top-left corner to spark scenes of unbridled joy.

There was to be a sting in the tail, though. As the hosts pushed for a winner they left themselves exposed at the back, and Nandez made the most of the space to etch his name in history as the winner of the 200th Superclasico in the top flight. 

Sponsored links

Monday 6 November

01:00 Conte dismisses Milan links after Chelsea victory
01:00 Zidane: Benzema, Ronaldo give us peace of mind even without goals
00:24 Misfiring Ronaldo is going home upset but he makes a difference for Madrid – Ramos
00:18 No regrets for Fekir after provocative celebration in Lyon´s derby triumph
00:09 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2: Nandez inflicts painful defeat as two see red

Sunday 5 November

23:52 Nature of Milan results keeping Montella positive
23:28 Evra thanks ´real´ Marseille fans after ´get out´ banner
23:22 Injured Icardi out of Argentina squad
23:15 Mourinho plays down Conte snub, laments missing players
22:39 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win
22:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane´s men bounce back from Tottenham defeat
22:00 Silva rues Watford´s game-changing mistake in Everton thriller
21:20 David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages
21:09 ´Proud´ Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback
20:42 Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola
20:33 Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City
20:07 My most important Chelsea goal - Morata
20:00 Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger
19:58 Napoli fatigue to blame for Chievo stalemate - Sarri
19:45 Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
19:22 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Morata header gives Blues deserved win
19:03 Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins
18:40 Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern
18:34 Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving
18:06 Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
17:50 David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
17:44 The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
17:28 Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
17:28 Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
17:09 Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
16:59 Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
16:54 Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
16:51 Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
16:36 Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
16:29 Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
16:27 Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
15:54 Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
15:46 Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
15:27 Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
15:10 Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
14:54 Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
14:40 Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
14:26 Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
12:40 England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
12:17 Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
12:17 Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
11:45 ´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
11:01 Patience pays off for Alcacer
10:36 Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
10:00 Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
09:06 Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
08:08 Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
04:00 Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
03:18 Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
02:11 Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
01:26 Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
00:28 Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde

Saturday 4 November

23:40 Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
23:40 Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
23:30 Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
22:58 Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
22:42 Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
22:36 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
22:32 Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
22:03 Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
21:54 Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
21:39 It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
21:16 I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
21:15 Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
20:59 Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
20:47 Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
20:30 Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
20:24 Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
20:23 West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
19:56 We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
19:53 Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
19:43 Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
19:39 Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
19:25 Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
19:24 Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
19:14 Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
19:13 Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
19:06 It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
18:52 Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
17:59 Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
17:58 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
17:56 Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
17:55 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
17:19 Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
16:26 Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
16:12 Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
15:53 Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
15:53 Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
15:28 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
15:11 This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
14:51 Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
14:16 A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
13:52 Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
13:35 I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
13:24 Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
12:48 Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
11:44 Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
11:07 No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
10:42 I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Facebook