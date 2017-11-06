Misfiring Ronaldo is going home upset but he makes a difference for Madrid – Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admitted Cristiano Ronaldo is upset by his lack of goals in LaLiga but he backed the misfiring four-time Ballon d'Or winner to return to the scoresheet.
Ronaldo fired another blank as LaLiga holders Madrid bounced back from their Champions League defeat at Tottenham midweek with a 3-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday.
Madrid's all-time leading scorer turned provider for Isco in the second half but Ronaldo endured another frustrating out – his third consecutive league match without a goal.
Ronaldo has only scored once in LaLiga this term but Ramos leapt to the defence of his team-mate and Karim Benzema.
Three goals.— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 5, 2017
Three points. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/d08wuuLGNh
"Cristiano and Karim's goals will come in. Karim is more generous in that sense," Ramos told Movistar.
"Cristiano is certainly going home upset when he does not score.
"But we do not worry that they have scored few goals because they make a difference and what matters is winning, and the goals will come."
Madrid are third in the table, eight points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona after 11 matches.
Ramos, whose Madrid were led by goals from midfielders Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco, added: "The team played for the victory from the first minute.
"Las Palmas kept men behind the ball and after the first goal, they tried to play on the counter.
"We took advantage of the spaces and the victory is very important for us."
