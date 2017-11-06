Kane and Winks join Alli in withdrawing from England duty

Harry Kane and Harry Winks have joined Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli in pulling out of England's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has been called up by Gareth Southgate for the games at Wembley on November 10 and 14.

It was confirmed on Sunday Alli would play no part in the matches due to the hamstring injury that ruled him out of Spurs' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

And Alli has been joined on the sidelines by Kane and Winks as Southgate suffers a blow in his planning for next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

Kane took a knock to the leg against Palace, with Spurs keen to avoid any risks being taken with his fitness, while Winks sustained an ankle problem during the same game.

Kane's absence increases the chances of Swansea City's on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham making his England debut.