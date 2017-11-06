Gray eyeing World Cup spot

Demarai Gray hopes the arrival of Claude Puel at Leicester City can help put him in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

After playing a bit-part role under former boss Craig Shakespeare, Gray has started both matches since Puel replaced the Under-21 international – scoring his first goal of the season against Everton.

The 21-year-old was left out of Southgate's squad to face Germany and Brazil over the next fortnight despite being heavily linked with a call-up.

Gray remains optimistic about his chances, though, as Russia 2018 moves into view.

"I see he [Southgate] has selected some of the other U21s which is a big confidence boost for that squad," Gray is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"I think it is about playing regular games for your club and that is what I am doing right now.

"Hopefully after the international break I can remain consistent and get a call-up."

Gray added: "I think at my age it is important to always be developing. I think he [Puel] can help me become a better player.

"I want to work hard and it is nice to know I have a manager who is backing me and wants to put me in the starting XI. As long as I remain consistent I am going to keep improving as a player."