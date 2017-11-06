Former France international Marcel Desailly hopes Patrice Evra's indiscretion does not see his compatriot's career end in disgrace.
Marseille left-back Evra became the first player to be sent off before kick-off in a Europa League match on Thursday when he appeared to aim a kick at the head of one of his own club's fans prior to their match against Vitoria Guimaraes.
UEFA handed him an initial one-game ban while OM suspended the 36-year-old, who was subjected to unkind chants from supporters, believed to be unhappy with his social-media antics amid disappointing on-field performances.
During Marseille's 5-0 thrashing of Caen on Sunday, fans held up a banner featuring the words "Evra get out!" while the defender responded on Instagram thanking the "real" supporters for their backing.
Desailly, a World Cup winner and European champion with France, hopes Evra's career - which has encompassed seven domestic league titles in England and Italy as well as one Champions League crown - does not become defined by the unsavoury moment.
"Everybody has to make their own view about it," Desailly told reporters.
"From the moment that you are inside a football arena you are talking about football, from the fans that are doing their crazy things sometimes, and eventually the players that have to be an example.
"Then you have your own judgement about that, so now we'll leave it for the French Federation and eventually UEFA to decide what it's about.
"Everyone knows you should try and keep your nerves, but I'm very sad because he has had a great career and I would not like him to finish like this.
"He has his own reason, I hope he will apologise and he can move on and allow the game to continue."
|Desailly hopes Marseille suspension is not the end for Evra
|Ventura already thinking of Italy´s World Cup group
|Kane and Winks join Alli in withdrawing from England duty
|Better late than never - Arbeloa aims dig at departing Bilic
|Ballardini returns for third Genoa spell after Juric sacking
|Coutinho out of Japan clash, could feature against England
|Schneiderlin denies being sent home from Everton training
|Besiktas official confirms interest in Fellaini
|Abraham targeting Chelsea place after maiden England call
|Bayern´s Alaba out of Austria squad with hamstring injury
|Marotta wary of rejuvenated Inter in Scudetto race
|Heartfelt farewell as Italy icon Pirlo hangs up his boots
|Saint-Etienne face LFP investigation after Lyon scenes
|Emenalo resigns as Chelsea technical director
|FIFPro drops FIFA complaint as transfer task force is launched
|If you´re whistled you must improve – Marcelo addresses Benzema jeers
|Pogba, Ibrahimovic in a good position, claims Mourinho
|FFF charges Saint-Etienne over banners displayed during Lyon clash
|Bilic expected West Ham exit
|West Ham eyeing ´quality manager´ amid Moyes speculation
|Melbourne Victory 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Riera penalty miss proves costly
|Bilic sacked by West Ham
|Makelele leaves Swansea to lead Eupen
|Salah exceeding Klopp´s expectations
|Juventus must be patient with Dybala, says Marotta
|Gray eyeing World Cup spot
|Keane earns England call as Southgate waits on Kane update
|Fekir celebration a message of pride – Genesio
|Baines hails inspirational Unsworth
|Wenger owes Sterling an apology - Shearer
|Aurier: My reputation scared off Barcelona
|Sousa replaces Cannavaro as Tianjin Quanjian coach
|Mane backs ´fantastic´ Salah to keep scoring
|MLS Review: Timbers eliminated as Toronto, Crew edge through
|Casemiro: Ronaldo will score a lot in coming games
|Asensio happy with ´great goal´ for Madrid
|Conte dismisses Milan links after Chelsea victory
|Zidane: Benzema, Ronaldo give us peace of mind even without goals
|Misfiring Ronaldo is going home upset but he makes a difference for Madrid – Ramos
|No regrets for Fekir after provocative celebration in Lyon´s derby triumph
|River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2: Nandez inflicts painful defeat as two see red
|Nature of Milan results keeping Montella positive
|Evra thanks ´real´ Marseille fans after ´get out´ banner
|Injured Icardi out of Argentina squad
|Mourinho plays down Conte snub, laments missing players
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane´s men bounce back from Tottenham defeat
|Silva rues Watford´s game-changing mistake in Everton thriller
|David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages
|´Proud´ Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback
|Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola
|Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City
|My most important Chelsea goal - Morata
|Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger
|Napoli fatigue to blame for Chievo stalemate - Sarri
|Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Morata header gives Blues deserved win
|Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins
|Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern
|Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving
|Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
|David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
|The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
|Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
|Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
|Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
|Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
|Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
|Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
|Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
|Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
|Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
|Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
|Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
|Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
|Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
|Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
|Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
|Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
|England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
|Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
|Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
|´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
|Patience pays off for Alcacer
|Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
|Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
|Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
|Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
|Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
|Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
|Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
|Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
|Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde