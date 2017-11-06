Related

Article

Better late than never - Arbeloa aims dig at departing Bilic

6 November 2017 21:36

Former West Ham defender Alvaro Arbeloa aimed a parting shot at Slaven Bilic following the Croatian's sacking by the club.

The Hammers announced Bilic's departure on Monday, in the wake of Saturday's dismal 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Liverpool, another of the Spaniard's former teams.

In quote tweeting an account reporting the news of the manager's demise, Arbeloa posted: "Better late than never."

Arbeloa arrived at West Ham in August 2016 on a one-year deal, but played just three Premier League matches under Bilic.

The former Real Madrid and Spain defender - winner of two European Championships and the World Cup with his country - retired following his year in east London.

Sponsored links

Monday 6 November

22:49 Ventura already thinking of Italy´s World Cup group
22:42 Kane and Winks join Alli in withdrawing from England duty
21:36 Better late than never - Arbeloa aims dig at departing Bilic
20:57 Ballardini returns for third Genoa spell after Juric sacking
20:12 Coutinho out of Japan clash, could feature against England
19:37 Schneiderlin denies being sent home from Everton training
19:03 Besiktas official confirms interest in Fellaini
18:19 Abraham targeting Chelsea place after maiden England call
17:11 Bayern´s Alaba out of Austria squad with hamstring injury
16:58 Marotta wary of rejuvenated Inter in Scudetto race
16:48 Heartfelt farewell as Italy icon Pirlo hangs up his boots
16:23 Saint-Etienne face LFP investigation after Lyon scenes
16:22 Emenalo resigns as Chelsea technical director
15:49 FIFPro drops FIFA complaint as transfer task force is launched
15:10 If you´re whistled you must improve – Marcelo addresses Benzema jeers
14:25 Pogba, Ibrahimovic in a good position, claims Mourinho
14:14 FFF charges Saint-Etienne over banners displayed during Lyon clash
13:46 Bilic expected West Ham exit
13:01 West Ham eyeing ´quality manager´ amid Moyes speculation
12:30 Melbourne Victory 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 1: Riera penalty miss proves costly
12:08 Bilic sacked by West Ham
12:06 Makelele leaves Swansea to lead Eupen
11:49 Salah exceeding Klopp´s expectations
11:35 Juventus must be patient with Dybala, says Marotta
10:58 Gray eyeing World Cup spot
10:29 Keane earns England call as Southgate waits on Kane update
09:48 Fekir celebration a message of pride – Genesio
09:31 Baines hails inspirational Unsworth
09:10 Wenger owes Sterling an apology - Shearer
09:00 Aurier: My reputation scared off Barcelona
07:18 Sousa replaces Cannavaro as Tianjin Quanjian coach
05:04 Mane backs ´fantastic´ Salah to keep scoring
03:53 MLS Review: Timbers eliminated as Toronto, Crew edge through
02:43 Casemiro: Ronaldo will score a lot in coming games
02:29 Asensio happy with ´great goal´ for Madrid
01:00 Zidane: Benzema, Ronaldo give us peace of mind even without goals
01:00 Conte dismisses Milan links after Chelsea victory
00:24 Misfiring Ronaldo is going home upset but he makes a difference for Madrid – Ramos
00:18 No regrets for Fekir after provocative celebration in Lyon´s derby triumph
00:09 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2: Nandez inflicts painful defeat as two see red

Sunday 5 November

23:52 Nature of Milan results keeping Montella positive
23:28 Evra thanks ´real´ Marseille fans after ´get out´ banner
23:22 Injured Icardi out of Argentina squad
23:15 Mourinho plays down Conte snub, laments missing players
22:39 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win
22:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane´s men bounce back from Tottenham defeat
22:00 Silva rues Watford´s game-changing mistake in Everton thriller
21:20 David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages
21:09 ´Proud´ Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback
20:42 Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola
20:33 Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City
20:07 My most important Chelsea goal - Morata
20:00 Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger
19:58 Napoli fatigue to blame for Chievo stalemate - Sarri
19:45 Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
19:22 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Morata header gives Blues deserved win
19:03 Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins
18:40 Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern
18:34 Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving
18:06 Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
17:50 David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
17:44 The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
17:28 Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
17:28 Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
17:09 Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
16:59 Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
16:54 Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
16:51 Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
16:36 Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
16:29 Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
16:27 Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
15:54 Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
15:46 Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
15:27 Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
15:10 Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
14:54 Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
14:40 Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
14:26 Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
12:40 England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
12:17 Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
12:17 Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
11:45 ´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
11:01 Patience pays off for Alcacer
10:36 Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
10:00 Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
09:06 Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
08:08 Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
04:00 Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
03:18 Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
02:11 Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
01:26 Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
00:28 Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde

Saturday 4 November

23:40 Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
23:40 Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
23:30 Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
22:58 Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
22:42 Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
22:36 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
22:32 Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
22:03 Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
21:54 Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
21:39 It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
21:16 I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
21:15 Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
20:59 Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
20:47 Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
20:30 Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
20:24 Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
20:23 West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
19:56 We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
19:53 Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
19:43 Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
19:39 Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
19:25 Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
19:24 Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
19:14 Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
19:13 Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
19:06 It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
18:52 Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
17:59 Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
17:58 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
17:56 Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
17:55 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
17:19 Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
16:26 Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
16:12 Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
15:53 Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
15:53 Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
15:28 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
15:11 This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
14:51 Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
14:16 A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
13:52 Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
13:35 I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
13:24 Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
12:48 Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
11:44 Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
11:07 No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
10:42 I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Facebook