Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win

Alessio Romagnoli and Suso were on target as AC Milan eased the pressure on head coach Vincenzo Montella with a much-needed 2-0 victory at Sassuolo on Sunday.
The Rossoneri had won just one of their prior seven games in all competitions, but they edged a dull affair in Modena as Romagnoli netted a scrappy first-half opener before Suso's sublime second clinched the points.
Although this was far from a vintage display from Montella's men, it was the result that mattered as speculation continues to surround the 43-year-old's future at San Siro - Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti two names that will not go away as the club reportedly seek potential successors.
Having started the game 12 points off the Champions League places, Milan and Montella could ill afford a slip-up and the coach must have felt a sense of relief when Romagnoli met Hakan Calhanoglu's deflected delivery to score shortly before the interval.
Andrea Consigli had kept the visitors at bay up to that point and he impressed again after the restart until Suso struck to end home hopes of a result.
After consecutive away league wins, Milan have not lost sight of the European spots yet as they move up to seventh.
Fischio finale al "Mapei Stadium" dove il @acmilan conquista la vittoria contro il @SassuoloUS! #SerieATIM #SassuoloMilan 0-2 pic.twitter.com/qZ08aN6WD3— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) November 5, 2017
Consigli made a good early stop from Calhanoglu's curling free-kick, before Montella's latest blow arrived in the form of an ankle injury for Davide Calabria.
As Milan reshuffled, Sassuolo assumed control of the contest and Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be alert to get down to Luca Mazzitelli's low strike.
While the Rossoneri steadily grew into the game, there was an evident lack of quality in both sides' play with a Fabio Borini blast from 20 yards causing Consigli little trouble.
Seven minutes before half-time, though, Franck Kessie finally ignited the visiting attack as he jinked free on the right to centre for a Nikola Kalinic header that Consigli saved instinctively.
The consequent corner would provide the breakthrough and the goalkeeper looked rather less accomplished as he fell cheaply under the challenge of Romagnoli, with referee Antonio Damato wisely rejecting appeals for a foul as the Milan defender nodded into the net.
Romagnoli's goal + Red and Blacks' celebrations!— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 5, 2017
Il gol di Alessio e l'esultanza dei rossoneri! #SassuoloMilan pic.twitter.com/TFZEpPNSUg
Montella's men made a slow start to the second half, as they had the first, before building some momentum as the hour-mark approached.
Kessie shimmed onto his left to shoot straight at Consigli and the same man then charged through the midfield to test the keeper again with a stinging drive shortly afterwards.
Suso put the game beyond Sassuolo with 23 minutes remaining, the Spaniard taking possession on the right flank, cutting inside and moving past Federico Peluso before ripping a finish into the top-left corner.
Milan kept pushing, but Kalinic could not stretch to direct a volley on target as Suso delivered a teasing ball and substitute Manuel Locatelli drew only a simple save from Consigli before the visitors saw out the final minutes without major concern.
Key Opta stats:
- AC Milan have won their last two Serie A away games against Sassuolo after they had lost each of the previous three.
- Sassuolo have failed to win at home in Serie A this season: they have gone goalless in the last four.
- Suso has scored four of his five goals in Serie A this season in away games.
- Alessio Romagnoli has scored four of his five Serie A goals with headers from corners.
|Mourinho plays down Conte snub, laments missing players
|Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane´s men bounce back from Tottenham defeat
|Silva rues Watford´s game-changing mistake in Everton thriller
|David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages
|´Proud´ Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback
|Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola
|Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City
|My most important Chelsea goal - Morata
|Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger
|Napoli fatigue to blame for Chievo stalemate - Sarri
|Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Morata header gives Blues deserved win
|Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins
|Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern
|Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving
|Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
|David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
|The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
|Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
|Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
|Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
|Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
|Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
|Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
|Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
|Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
|Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
|Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
|Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
|Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
|Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
|Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
|Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
|Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
|England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
|Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
|Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
|´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
|Patience pays off for Alcacer
|Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
|Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
|Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
|Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
|Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
|Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
|Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
|Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
|Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
|Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
|Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
|Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
|Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
|Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
|Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
|Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
|It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
|I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
|Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
|Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
|Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
|Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
|West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
|We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
|Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
|Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
|Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
|Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
|Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
|Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
|Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
|It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
|Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
|Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
|Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
|Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
|Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
|Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
|Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
|Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
|Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
|Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
|Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
|This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
|Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
|A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
|Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
|I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
|Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
|Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
|Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
|No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
|I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
|Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
|Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
|Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
|Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
|I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
|Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo
|Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
|Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
|English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
|Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
|Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
|Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
|Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
|Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
|Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
|Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
|Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
|Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
|Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
|Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
|Willock signs new Arsenal deal
|Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
|Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
|I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
|Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
|Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
|Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
|Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
|Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
|Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
|Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
|Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
|Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
|Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
|Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
|Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
|No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
|Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
|Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
|UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
|Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
|Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
|Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
|Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
|Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
|Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
|Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
|Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
|Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
|Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
|Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
|Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
|De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
|Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
|Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
|Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
|His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
|Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
|Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32