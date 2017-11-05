Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson lamented Crystal Palace's total lack of luck as they failed to capitalise on being the better team against Tottenham, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.

Rock-bottom Palace created by far the better chances, but found surprise Spurs debutant Paulo Gazzaniga in inspired form.

The Argentinian saved brilliantly from Scott Dann, Andros Townsend and Luka Milivojevic before Son Heung-min picked out the corner in the 64th minute.

Wilfried Zaha scuffed wide after taking the ball around Gazzaniga - Palace's best chance - but Hodgson refused to single out the previous week's last-minute goal hero.

"It was a really painful blow because we weren't being bombarded," Hodgson told BT Sport after losing a competitive match at Wembley for the first time.

"We knew the quality they have and that they would dominate possession especially in the latter half of the middle.