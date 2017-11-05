Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job

David Moyes made no secret of his desire to become West Ham manager should the club opt to dismiss the under-pressure Slaven Bilic.

The Hammers have endured a miserable start to the Premier League campaign, winning just two of their first 11 matches after they were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool on Saturday.

Their form has been made even more underwhelming by the fact that Bilic received significant backing in the transfer window, with Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic and Joe Hart among the new arrivals.

Bilic accepted that he is in a "very difficult" situation after the Liverpool match and Moyes – who has been out of a job since getting relegated with Sunderland last season – is ready swoop in if West Ham decided enough is enough.

A disappointing night. pic.twitter.com/UVoZqHbF4Z — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 4, 2017

He told beIN SPORTS: "I've had no contact with West Ham but I've always said I want to go back into club management and if the right opportunity comes around then I'll be interested.

"I've been there myself; I know what Slaven is going through at the moment. He must be hating it and wanting to get a result as quickly as he can. If it becomes available yes, but at the moment it's not available."

Moyes was less enthused about reports linking him with the Scotland job, however, with the Scot preferring to stick to club management.

He said: "I don't know if Scotland is right for me now and, as I have said, my preference is to back into club management.

"For me to get back in it means there's a manager going to have to lose his job and I wouldn't wish that upon anybody."