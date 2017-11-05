Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is not concerned with the eight-point gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United were second best for large periods against Chelsea, whose dominance was rewarded by Alvaro Morata's superb header in the 55th minute.

Mourinho's side had just two shots on target, with record signing Romelu Lukaku a desperately isolated figure in attack.

Defeat leaves them well adrift of their fierce rivals, who cruised to a 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier in the day, but Mourinho is adamant that their position could be worse.

"We are second not fifth, sixth or seventh," he told Sky Sports.

"There are 18 teams in a more difficult position. Eight points is eight points.

"We went through a very difficult phase with some of the most important matches without important players. It's obvious we've been through a difficult phase with limitations."

Despite Chelsea carving out a number of clear openings, Mourinho believes his side should have left London with at least a point.

"It was an even match," he told BBC Sport. "Both teams could win. The first to score would be in more defensive control and to win the match.

"The first half was really even. In the second half in the only period where they were on top of the game, they scored.

"It frustrates us to concede a goal in this situation. We lost ourselves after the goal emotionally. We found again the balance and desire in the last 15 to 20 minutes. It was all us. We had big chances to equalise but we couldn't."