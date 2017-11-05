Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic credited president Urbano Cairo's show of faith with setting the platform for the encouraging 1-1 draw at Inter on Sunday.
Cairo publicly backed Mihajlovic after last weekend's 2-1 victory over Cagliari ended a four-match winless run, Torino continuing their improvement with a well-deserved point at San Siro.
Iago Falque gave the visitors the lead just prior to the hour, before Eder equalised for Inter with 11 minutes remaining.
"The president's statement was important. It has strengthened my position and allows me to work with extreme tranquillity," Mihajlovic told Sky Sport Italia.
"There has always been mutual trust and I do not think I have ever been questioned despite some rumours from journalists."
Fischio finale a San Siro con @Inter e @TorinoFC_1906 che concludono il match con un pareggio! #InterTorino 1-1 pic.twitter.com/FXhacGHOaq— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) November 5, 2017
While denied what would have been a fifth win in 12 matches, Mihajlovic remained proud of his side's performance against the unbeaten Inter.
"We almost played the perfect match," the former AC Milan coach said.
"That is a draw that is worth a win. Inter are in good form and we played with the spirit I wanted to see."
|Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
|David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
|The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
|Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
|Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
|Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
|Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
|Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
|Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
|Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
|Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
|Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
|Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
|Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
|Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
|Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
|Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
|Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
|Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
|England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
|Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
|Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
|´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
|Patience pays off for Alcacer
|Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
|Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
|Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
|Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
|Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
|Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
|Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
|Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
|Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
|Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
|Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
|Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
|Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
|Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
|Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
|Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
|Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
|It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
|I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
|Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
|Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
|Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
|Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
|West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
|We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
|Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
|Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
|Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
|Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
|Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
|Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
|Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
|It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
|Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
|Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
|Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
|Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
|Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
|Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
|Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
|Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
|Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
|Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
|Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
|This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
|Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
|A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
|Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
|I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
|Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
|Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
|Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
|No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
|I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
|Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
|Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
|Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
|Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
|I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
|Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo
|Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
|Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
|English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
|Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
|Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
|Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
|Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
|Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
|Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
|Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
|Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
|Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
|Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
|Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
|Willock signs new Arsenal deal
|Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
|Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
|I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
|Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
|Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
|Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
|Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
|Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
|Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
|Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
|Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
|Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
|Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
|Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
|Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
|No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
|Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
|Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
|UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
|Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
|Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
|Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
|Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
|Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
|Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
|Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
|Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
|Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
|Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
|Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
|Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
|De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
|Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
|Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
|Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
|His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
|Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
|Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32