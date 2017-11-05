Article

Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged

5 November 2017 17:09

Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Manchester City underpinned their status as Premier League title favourites with a dominant 3-1 beating of an outclassed Arsenal.

Belgium international De Bruyne continued a sublime season by beating Petr Cech with a well-placed shot during a first half completely controlled by the home side at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero, who became City's all-time club-record goalscorer in the 4-2 Champions League beating of Napoli, then completed a memorable week with City's second from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette briefly restored hope for Arsenal, but Jesus – who also came off the bench – ended hope of what would have been an unfair comeback.

It was a more-than-deserved three points for City, whose mesmeric play, lightning speed and swift movement left Arsenal with no reply, and in truth the scoreline could have been worse had Aguero not missed an early chance and Sterling showed more composure in a two-on-one.

City, who had beaten Arsenal just once in nine competitive matches prior to this fixture, have now stretched their unbeaten run to 23 matches and lead the Premier League by eight points from Manchester United, albeit that gap will be cut back down if the Red Devils beat champions Chelsea.

From Arsenal's perspective, the season may only be in November but a 12-point deficit to City appears insurmountable on this evidence for Arsene Wenger's men.

Aguero nearly stretched his new club record in just the second minute when he fired wide of the right post at the end of a frightening counter-attack started by a mislaid pass from Alexis Sanchez, who but for some failed last-minute deadline-day deals may have been lining up for City in this fixture.

The visiting goal was living a charmed life as another lightning break saw Aguero slip in Leroy Sane, whose ball across the face of goal needed just a touch from Sterling.

It was with a certain sense of inevitability that City opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Cech had just saved a De Bruyne snapshot, but possession was quickly regained and the Belgian played a neat one-two with Fernandinho before stroking a left-foot shot into the bottom-right corner for City's 50th goal in all competitions this season.

Arsenal remained camped in their own half, and had someone gambled on David Silva's pass across the face of goal or Sterling shown more composure to pick out Sane when two on one then City's lead would have been doubled.

Chances for the visitors were at a premium, but Aaron Ramsey did test Ederson with a low drive on the stroke of half-time.

But it was normal service resumed early after the restart. Nacho Monreal was caught goalside of Sterling and brought the winger to ground in area, with Aguero converting the resulting spot-kick off the right-hand post.

Ederson nearly gifted Arsenal a route back into the match when he made a hash of a simple clip into the area from Alex Iwobi, but the Gunners did half the arrears in the 65th minute.

Arsenal capitalised on a dip in tempo from City and Ramsey slid in Lacazette on the right of the area where the France striker finished through the legs of Ederson.

The two-goal cushion was almost immediately re-established when Sane's corner was flicked on by Silva and met by Gabriel Jesus, who was denied by Cech's stunning point-blank stop.

But the game was put to bed in almost comical fashion. The Arsenal defence stopped in their tracks believing Silva to be offside from a Fernandinho throughball, and the Spaniard had all the time in the world to pick out substitute Jesus to sweep home.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- Manchester City's 31 points and a +31 goal difference is the best-ever start to a Premier League season after 11 games.
- Arsenal have registered just one win away to the 'Big Six' in the Premier League since the start of 2014/15, drawing seven and losing 10.
- Manchester City's haul of 52 goals is a record for a PL club after 17 games in all competitions (since 1992-93).
- Since the start of last season, Arsenal have conceded 12 goals from the penalty spot, more than any other Premier League side.
- Sergio Aguero has had a hand in 10 goals in his last five Premier League games (7 goals, 3 assists).
- Petr Cech has saved none of the 13 penalties he has faced with Arsenal in all competitions.

- Gabriel Jesus' rate of a goal every 89.6 minutes in the Premier League is the best record of any player to score 10+ goals in the competition.

 

Sponsored links

Sunday 5 November

18:06 Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
17:50 David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
17:44 The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
17:28 Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
17:28 Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
17:09 Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
16:59 Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
16:54 Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
16:51 Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
16:36 Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
16:29 Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
16:27 Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
15:54 Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
15:46 Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
15:27 Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
15:10 Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
14:54 Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
14:40 Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
14:26 Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
12:40 England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
12:17 Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
12:17 Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
11:45 ´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
11:01 Patience pays off for Alcacer
10:36 Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
10:00 Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
09:06 Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
08:08 Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
04:00 Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
03:18 Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
02:11 Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
01:26 Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
00:28 Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde

Saturday 4 November

23:40 Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
23:40 Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
23:30 Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
22:58 Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
22:42 Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
22:36 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
22:32 Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
22:03 Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
21:54 Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
21:39 It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
21:16 I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
21:15 Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
20:59 Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
20:47 Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
20:30 Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
20:24 Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
20:23 West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
19:56 We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
19:53 Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
19:43 Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
19:39 Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
19:25 Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
19:24 Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
19:14 Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
19:13 Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
19:06 It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
18:52 Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
17:59 Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
17:58 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
17:56 Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
17:55 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
17:19 Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
16:26 Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
16:12 Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
15:53 Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
15:53 Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
15:28 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
15:11 This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
14:51 Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
14:16 A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
13:52 Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
13:35 I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
13:24 Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
12:48 Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
11:44 Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
11:07 No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
10:42 I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Friday 3 November

23:30 Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
23:30 Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
23:17 English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
23:08 Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
22:52 Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
22:02 Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
21:11 Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
20:52 Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
19:00 Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
18:35 Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
18:29 Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
18:10 Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
17:34 Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
17:31 Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
17:18 Willock signs new Arsenal deal
17:14 Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
16:55 Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
16:44 I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
16:12 Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
15:50 Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
15:18 Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
15:17 Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
15:03 Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
14:38 Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
14:20 Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
14:15 Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
14:08 Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
14:02 Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
13:43 Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
13:06 Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
12:58 Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
12:26 No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
12:05 Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
12:00 Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
11:58 Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
11:35 UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
11:19 Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
11:10 Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
11:00 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
10:33 Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
10:00 Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
09:42 Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
09:00 Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
08:51 Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
08:38 Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
05:47 Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
05:00 Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
04:34 Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
03:21 De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
02:18 Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
02:17 Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
00:51 Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
00:38 His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
00:37 Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
00:18 Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32

Facebook