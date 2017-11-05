Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race

Massimiliano Allegri sees the Serie A title race going to the wire after Juventus moved a point behind leaders Napoli on Sunday.

Champions Juve have made up four points on Napoli in as many matches and climbed above Inter to second with the 2-1 defeat of Benevento.

The Bianconeri came from behind against the bottom side with goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Juan Cuadrado, and Allegri is wary of similar tests as they look to retain their crown.

"I have to compliment the players. We went behind with the only shot our opponents had, but we kept our clarity," he told Mediaset Premium. "It was a wretched game. The ball did not want to go in, but we managed to overturn it.

"We took some risks in the final minutes, maybe we thought the game was over. We have to understand that every game is not easy. We need to be more careful.

"All in all, however, the test was good. We have to keep working, but so far we have had a good start.

"Napoli are doing extraordinary things, as are Inter and Roma. Winning games is never easy or to be taken for granted. This is a great side and will fight until the last day."

Heading into the international break with three points.



Juventus will face Napoli at Stadio San Paolo on December 1.