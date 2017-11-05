Evra thanks ´real´ Marseille fans after ´get out´ banner

Patrice Evra thanked "real" Marseille supporters for their support after large banners unfurled at the Stade Velodrome told him to "get out" during Sunday's 5-0 rout of Caen in Ligue 1.

Marseille suspended Evra after he appeared to aim a kick at the head of one of his own club's fans prior to their Europa League match against Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday.

The altercation came after the 36-year-old – who became the first player to be red carded before kick-off in a Europa League match – was subjected to unkind chants from OM supporters, believed to be unhappy with his social media antics amid disappointing on-field performances.

Further displeasure with Evra was expressed during Marseille's emphatic victory over visiting Caen, which the full-back watched from home.

Signs held up behind the goal read: "You thought you were above the institution OM and its supporters. We don't want you wearing our colours. Evra get out!"

Evra, who was given a one-match ban by UEFA and faces a hearing, congratulated Marseille on their win and appeared to aim a dig at those criticising him.

"Great result tonight well done guys I'm really proud of you," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thanks to all real Olympique Marseille fans. I'm receiving so much support from them."