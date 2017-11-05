Article

David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages

5 November 2017 21:20

David Luiz's future at Chelsea is shrouded in mystery after head coach Antonio Conte appeared to suggest the defender had caused issues in the squad before missing his side's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The Chelsea boss insisted prior to kick-off the Brazilian's omission was a "tactical decision", with Andreas Christensen lining up in the centre of defence and Ethan Ampadu on the bench.

But after seeing Alvaro Morata score the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Conte was more forthcoming with his assessment of the situation.

"[David Luiz] can get on with the other players or he sits in the stand," he told Sky Sports. "If he deserves to play, he plays; if not, he's in the stand."

When directly asked if the Brazilian has a future at Chelsea, Conte replied: "I don't know."

In his post-match news conference, Conte attempted to clarify the state of affairs by reverting to his earlier position that David Luiz had been dropped for tactical reasons.

He added: "It's only a tactical decision, only a tactical decision, only a tactical decision. It's normal. This can happen to every one of my players, if I see that they are not in good form. It's normal."

Asked if he meant to sound uncertain about David Luiz's future at the club in the previous interview, Conte appeared to go back on his comments.

"No... [checks with press officer]. I think that I have a squad. I have a squad with 16 senior players, and five young players. I have these players, and then I repeat I have to make the best decision for the team. I try to do this," he said.

There were plenty of positives for the reigning champions to take from the victory, though, with Morata ending a six-game goal drought to the delight of his manager.

"He showed a great personality, showed he's very strong," Conte said. "He played a great game.

"There is a little disappointment because he could have scored more, but remember this is the first season he has played as a number nine.

"He's a young player but it's great for his confidence, for the confidence of Chelsea. I think he played a great game."

Chelsea are still nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, however, and Conte acknowledges it will be tough to muster a genuine title challenge.

"It will be very difficult because City are having an impressive run, winning games," he said.

"But I think we must look at ourselves and play with the same spirit as [against United] and try to give our best for ourselves and our fans."

Sponsored links

Sunday 5 November

23:15 Mourinho plays down Conte snub, laments missing players
22:39 Sassuolo 0 AC Milan 2: Montella´s men up to seventh after scrappy win
22:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane´s men bounce back from Tottenham defeat
22:00 Silva rues Watford´s game-changing mistake in Everton thriller
21:20 David Luiz´s Chelsea future shrouded in mystery after mixed Conte messages
21:09 ´Proud´ Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback
20:42 Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola
20:33 Mourinho not concerned by eight-point gap to City
20:07 My most important Chelsea goal - Morata
20:00 Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger
19:58 Napoli fatigue to blame for Chievo stalemate - Sarri
19:45 Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
19:22 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Morata header gives Blues deserved win
19:03 Roma break record for consecutive Serie A away wins
18:40 Guardiola refusing to compare City to Barca and Bayern
18:34 Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving
18:06 Juventus will fight until the last day - Allegri predicts lengthy title race
17:50 David Luiz omission ´a tactical decision´, says Conte
17:44 The referee had to give Man City a penalty - De Bruyne
17:28 Inter on track for Champions League objective - Eder
17:28 Moyes confirms interest in West Ham job
17:09 Manchester City 3 Arsenal 1: Guardiola´s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged
16:59 Juventus 2 Benevento 1: Second-half comeback saves champions´ blushes
16:54 Pochettino hopes for understanding from England over Kane
16:51 Kante starts against Manchester United, David Luiz misses out
16:36 Mihajlovic thankful for ´mutual trust´ at Torino
16:29 Lazio´s clash with Udinese postponed
16:27 Palace could have won ´with any luck whatsoever´ - Hodgson
15:54 Pochettino not surprised by Gazzaniga´s accomplished debut
15:46 Gazzaniga emotional after impressive Tottenham debut
15:27 Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record
15:10 Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0: Tavernier heaps further misery on Black Cats
14:54 Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0: Gazzaniga heroics backed up by Son strike
14:40 Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place
14:26 Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record
12:40 England confirm Alli absence for Germany and Brazil friendlies
12:17 Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace
12:17 Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings
11:45 ´Risk-taker´ Depay unbowed by return to Saint-Etienne
11:01 Patience pays off for Alcacer
10:36 Klopp delighted with ´little machine´ Mane
10:00 Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club
09:06 Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
08:08 Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
04:00 Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
03:18 Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
02:11 Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
01:26 Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
00:28 Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde

Saturday 4 November

23:40 Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
23:40 Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
23:30 Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
22:58 Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
22:42 Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
22:36 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
22:32 Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
22:03 Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
21:54 Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
21:39 It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
21:16 I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
21:15 Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
20:59 Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
20:47 Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
20:30 Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
20:24 Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
20:23 West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
19:56 We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
19:53 Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
19:43 Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
19:39 Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
19:25 Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
19:24 Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
19:14 Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
19:13 Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
19:06 It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
18:52 Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
17:59 Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
17:58 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
17:56 Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
17:55 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
17:19 Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
16:26 Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
16:12 Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
15:53 Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
15:53 Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
15:28 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
15:11 This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
14:51 Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
14:16 A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
13:52 Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
13:35 I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
13:24 Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
12:48 Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
11:44 Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
11:07 No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
10:42 I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Friday 3 November

23:30 Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
23:30 Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
23:17 English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
23:08 Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
22:52 Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
22:02 Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
21:11 Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
20:52 Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
19:00 Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
18:35 Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
18:29 Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
18:10 Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
17:34 Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
17:31 Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
17:18 Willock signs new Arsenal deal
17:14 Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
16:55 Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
16:44 I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
16:12 Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
15:50 Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
15:18 Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
15:17 Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
15:03 Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
14:38 Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
14:20 Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
14:15 Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
14:08 Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
14:02 Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
13:43 Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
13:06 Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
12:58 Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
12:26 No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
12:05 Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
12:00 Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
11:58 Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
11:35 UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
11:19 Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
11:10 Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
11:00 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
10:33 Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
10:00 Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
09:42 Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
09:00 Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
08:51 Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
08:38 Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
05:47 Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
05:00 Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
04:34 Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
03:21 De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
02:18 Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
02:17 Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
00:51 Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
00:38 His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
00:37 Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
00:18 Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32

Facebook