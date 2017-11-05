Related

Article

Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless

5 November 2017 09:06

Brisbane Roar and the Central Coast Mariners remain winless in the A-League this season after playing out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Both teams are without a victory through five games after they were unable to find a goal at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane looked the more likely throughout the first half, but they created few clear-cut chances.

They gifted the first huge opportunity of the game to the Mariners shortly after the break.

A poor giveaway presented a chance to Danny De Silva, but the attacking midfielder's effort was too narrow and palmed away by Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young.

Mariners shot-stopper Ben Kennedy was forced into a low save from Jade North in stoppage time to earn the visitors a point.

That was as close as either team came as the Mariners moved up to seventh and Brisbane off the bottom.

Sponsored links

Sunday 5 November

09:06 Brisbane Roar 0 Central Coast Mariners 0: Strugglers stay winless
08:08 Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward
04:00 Maybe I will get credit after 26th trophy – Mourinho
03:18 Wenger backs Ozil to match City stars
02:11 Pochettino: I wouldn´t change Tottenham job for any position
01:26 Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos
00:28 Alcacer has shown he is a goalscorer, says Barcelona boss Valverde

Saturday 4 November

23:40 Jardim: I am not thinking about Monaco v PSG
23:40 Cavani: I don´t play to be a legend
23:30 Fernandinho one of the best in the world - Guardiola
22:58 Wydad Casablanca 1 Al Ahly 0 (2-1 agg): El Karti clinches Champions League crown
22:42 Bayern were superior to Dortmund, admits Bosz
22:36 Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start
22:32 Terry fractures metatarsal to leave Bruce fearing three-month lay-off
22:03 Three wins, 10 goals scored, one conceded - Klopp hails good week for Liverpool
21:54 Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress
21:39 It´s hard to believe Bayern would have this lead - Heynckes lauds Klassiker triumph
21:16 I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future
21:15 Robben can scarcely believe Bayern turnaround
20:59 Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal
20:47 Championship Review: Clarke inspires Blades, Terry injured in Villa defeat
20:30 Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 3: Change in fortunes underlined as Bavarians extend Bundesliga le
20:24 Simeone defends subbing Griezmann as Atletico star´s slump continues
20:23 West Ham 1 Liverpool 4: Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers
19:56 We need to win ugly - Clement eyes new style after latest defeat
19:53 Spalletti dismisses Mourinho comparisons at Inter
19:43 Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals
19:39 Messi 600: The Opta numbers behind the Barcelona star´s latest milestone
19:25 Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
19:24 Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
19:14 Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
19:13 Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
19:06 It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
18:52 Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
17:59 Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
17:58 Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
17:56 Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
17:55 Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
17:19 Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
16:26 Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
16:12 Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
15:53 Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
15:53 Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
15:28 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
15:11 This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
14:51 Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
14:16 A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
13:52 Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
13:35 I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
13:24 Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
12:48 Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
11:44 Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
11:07 No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
10:42 I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Friday 3 November

23:30 Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
23:30 Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
23:17 English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
23:08 Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
22:52 Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
22:02 Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
21:11 Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
20:52 Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
19:00 Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
18:35 Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
18:29 Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
18:10 Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
17:34 Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
17:31 Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
17:18 Willock signs new Arsenal deal
17:14 Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
16:55 Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
16:44 I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
16:12 Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
15:50 Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
15:18 Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
15:17 Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
15:03 Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
14:38 Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
14:20 Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
14:15 Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
14:08 Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
14:02 Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
13:43 Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
13:06 Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
12:58 Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
12:26 No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
12:05 Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
12:00 Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
11:58 Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
11:35 UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
11:19 Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
11:10 Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
11:00 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
10:33 Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
10:00 Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
09:42 Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
09:00 Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
08:51 Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
08:38 Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
05:47 Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
05:00 Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
04:34 Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
03:21 De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
02:18 Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
02:17 Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
00:51 Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
00:38 His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
00:37 Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
00:18 Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 5 +5 13
2 Melbourne City 5 +5 12
3 Newcastle Jets 5 +8 11
4 Perth Glory 5 -1 7
5 Western Sydne… 4 +1 6
6 Adelaide United 5 -2 5
7 Central Coast … 5 -5 3
8 Melbourne Victory 4 -2 2
9 Brisbane Roar 5 -4 2
10 Wellington Phoenix 5 -5 2

Facebook