Bilic not ´a broken man´ as Moyes waits in the wings

West Ham are reportedly lining up David Moyes as their new manager, but Slaven Bilic says he is not giving up on his job, despite Saturday's humbling defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds came away with a 4-1 victory from the London Stadium, leaving Bilic's job prospects hanging by a thread with the Hammers on a four-match losing streak and sat 17th.

Multiple reports following the game have suggested that it will be Bilic's last in charge and Moyes will be drafted in until the end of the season.

Moyes suffered relegation from the top-flight last season with Sunderland.

But Bilic struck a defiant tone in his post-match press conference, backing himself as the man to turn West Ham around.

"There are two situations," he said.

"One, of course I believe in myself, my staff and my team and my character, I have had a long time in football. I came so far from a small country first as a player and then a manger. I am big fighter and all that.

"And I definitely don't feel a broken man. I am very strong.

"On the other hand, the situation for West Ham is not good and as I said, two years ago, one year ago and now, the club is above every individual and that includes me."