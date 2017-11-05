Alli missing for Spurs´ clash with Palace

Dele Alli will miss Tottenham's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury, while third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga will make his Spurs debut in the absence of Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Influential attacking midfielder Alli was in sublime form with two goals as Tottenham defeated holders Real Madrid 3-1 in Wednesday's Champions League contest at Wembley.

However, Alli joins an injury list that already includes Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Lloris (thigh) ahead of the visit of rock-bottom Palace, and must now be considered a doubt for England's upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Gazzaniga, yet to make a competitive appearance since joining from Southampton in the close-season, was also a surprise name on Spurs' team sheet, after Lloris' first deputy Vorm sustained a knee injury.

Coincidentally, Gazzaniga's last Premier League appearance came against Spurs in December 2015 in a game where Harry Kane and Alli scored in a 2-0 win.

Team in full: Paulo Gazzaniga; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Verthonghen, Danny Rose; Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane.