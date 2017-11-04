Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club

Boyhood Southampton fan Sam Vokes netted a late winner as Burnley's fine early season away form continued and they breached the Premier League's top six with a 1-0 triumph at St Mary's.
League leaders Manchester City are the only side to have beaten Sean Dyche's men away from Turf Moor in this campaign, with the Clarets turning around last term's dismal record on the road - where they won just once - in spectacular fashion.
This victory may be somewhat less heralded - and less surprising - than the opening day defeat of champions Chelsea, but it had not looked like coming until Vokes was introduced as a second-half substitute.
Nick Pope - a Premier League player of the month nominee - was equal to everything Mauricio Pellegrino's men mustered going forward, with an assured defensive display from Sean Dyche's Burnley looking to have sealed a hard-fought draw.
But with the visitors' first effort on target, Vokes directed a header beyond the flailing Fraser Forster to earn the points.
Manager Dyche continues to be linked with the vacant Everton post, but it was Merseyside rivals Liverpool he had in his sights here as - at least until the Reds face West Ham later in the day - Burnley moved above them up to sixth.
What a header from Sam Vokes as he meets Gudmundsson's cross and buries a magnificent header past Forster from 12 yards. What a goal! 1-0— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 4, 2017
The hosts dominated possession early on, but their measured approach play too often concluded with a direct ball that suited a sturdy Burnley backline.
When finally, after 26 minutes, the Saints full-backs combined and Cedric Soares picked out Ryan Bertrand in the area, the looping header from the latter dropped harmlessly off target.
Pope was belatedly forced into a first save just over 10 minutes before half-time, beating away Sofiane Boufal's strike after he met a loose ball at the back post.
Southampton stepped up a gear after that opening and Pope was at full stretch again to keep out Nathan Redmond's low drive.
Another smart Pope stop kept out Maya Yoshida's dipping left-footed volley following the restart, but the home side's momentum waned.
Dyche introduced Ashley Barnes and Vokes from the bench in the hope of stealing a winner at the other end and the changes had an impact, at least pushing Burnley further up the pitch.
And Vokes took his opportunity when it arrived on 81 minutes, nodding in a Johann Berg Gudmundsson cross in a stunning smash-and-grab.
Key Opta stats:
- Southampton have failed to score in nine of their last 12 Premier League home games (W2 D4 L6).
- In contrast, Burnley have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight top-flight matches, including each of the last two.
- Burnley have picked 19 points after their first 11 games this season – their best record at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1973-73 (24 points - assuming three points for a win).
- The Clarets had picked up just one point after their first six away Premier League games last season, they’ve already picked up 11 this season – more than they collected in the whole of last season on the road (7).
|Pulis concerned about players after Huddersfield defeat
|Dyche lauds Burnley supersubs after Vokes nets winner
|Moyes would accept Everton return but hints at different job offer
|Zaza included in Italy squad for World Cup play-off
|It should have been sealed earlier! - Howe revels in dramatic Bournemouth win
|Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani passes 100 Ligue 1 goals in thrashing
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Thomas rescues Simeone´s men
|Huddersfield Town 1 West Brom 0: Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis
|Mane returns for Liverpool as Henderson is laid low
|Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Cook snatches victory to lift Cherries out of bottom three
|Southampton 0 Burnley 1: Vokes bags winner at boyhood club
|Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Murray condemns Swans to the drop zone
|Goal hero Crouch pushing for Stoke starts
|Monchi rules out January signings as Roma target the Scudetto
|Celtic set new British record with 63rd game unbeaten
|Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record
|Alex Sandro and Dybala will recover their best form, predicts Allegri
|Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2: Crouch snatches point after Mahrez dazzles
|This is not the lowest point of my career - Zidane sure of Real Madrid revival
|Zidane rules Bale and Carvajal out of Madrid´s Las Palmas clash
|A-League Review: O´Donovan propels Jets to routine win over Phoenix
|Zanetti doubts Inter´s Scudetto credentials
|I am a fighter - Montella ready to battle at Milan
|Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker
|Wenger expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal in January
|Foes not friends for Chelsea boss Conte
|No ankle break as Cahill faces race for Australia v Honduras
|I´m a lucky guy at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola
|Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
|Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
|Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
|Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
|I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
|Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo
|Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
|Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
|English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
|Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
|Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
|Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
|Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
|Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
|Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
|Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
|Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
|Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
|Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
|Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
|Willock signs new Arsenal deal
|Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
|Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
|I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
|Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
|Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
|Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
|Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
|Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
|Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
|Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
|Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
|Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
|Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
|Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
|Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
|No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
|Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
|Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
|UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
|Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
|Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
|Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
|Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
|Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
|Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
|Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
|Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
|Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
|Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
|Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
|Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
|De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
|Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
|Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
|Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
|His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
|Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
|Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32
|Wilshere happy at Arsenal despite England snub
|I´ve been watching my funeral for a while! – Montella not feeling the heat
|We can´t cave in like that – Unsworth slams Everton mentality
|Arsenal 0 Red Star Belgrade 0: Gunners reach Europa League knockouts despite dour draw
|Evra dismissed before kick-off after appearing to kick Marseille fan
|Everton´s Martina taken to hospital with concussion
|Nuri Sahin announces Turkey retirement
|Lyon 3 Everton 0: Traore, Aouar and Depay send Toffees out of Europa League
|AEK Athens 0 AC Milan 0: Montella´s men fail to progress after uninspiring stalemate
|Aguero: No limit to what I can achieve at Manchester City
|Argentina omit Higuain again as Perotti earns recall
|Lloris a doubt for Arsenal clash with "adductor tear"
|Leicester City tie Gray down to new four-year deal
|Burnley boss Dyche weary as Everton links rumble on
|Wilshere won´t get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate
|Heynckes´ winning history key for Bayern - Lucio
|Chelsea v Manchester United: Mourinho and Conte feud shows building pressure on ´big six´ bosses
|Eder signs Inter extension
|Young gets England recall as Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out
|United deserve more credit for Tottenham win - Mourinho
|Mourinho insists Madrid court date no distraction for United
|Martial joins N´Zonzi, Pavard in France squad
|Abraham, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek get England call-ups
|Highest win rate since 2013-14 - The Premier League´s flying Champions League start in Opta numbers
|Ghoulam knee ligament tear confirmed by Napoli
|Goretzka sustains stress fracture amid Barcelona reports
|Chelsea v Manchester United: The stats behind a heavyweight clash
|Lovren voted Liverpool Player of the Month after death threat
|Sacked Grayson hoping for Sunderland resurgence
|Modric backs Madrid to recover from slump
|Courtois understands Matic sale despite midfield injuries
|Chelsea v Manchester United: Taibi´s troubles, Mourinho´s debut and other memorable matches
|Sanchez & Ozil keeping Wilshere out of Arsenal XI
|Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho´s dwindling away record against top six
|Kane: Tottenham can beat anyone
|Gremio 0 Barcelona 1 (3-1 agg): Two-time Libertadores champs reach final
|Alli not surprised by Tottenham´s win over Real Madrid
|Ronaldo: You can find all my goals on Google
|Ramos: Madrid will put doubters in their place
|Van Bronckhorst targets Europa League for out-of-form Feyenoord
|Ronaldo defends Real Madrid form: It´s the ending that counts
|Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao
|´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola
|Sevilla win was not about revenge - Banega
|Sarri highlights Ghoulam injury as key to Napoli´s loss to City