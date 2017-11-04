Related

Article

Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test

4 November 2017 07:34

Simon Kjaer is relishing the challenge to try to stop in-form star Lionel Messi but the Sevilla defender believes his team can get a result at LaLiga-leading Barcelona on Saturday.

Denmark captain Kjaer and Sevilla make their way to Camp Nou, fifth in the table and nine points adrift of unbeaten Barca after 10 matches.

Barca have been spearheaded by five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the club's all-time leading scorer Messi, who tops the LaLiga goalscoring charts with 12.

Kjaer – Sevilla's most expensive defender after arriving from Turkish giants Fenerbahce for €12.5million in the off-season – has come up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Roberto Lewandowski and Edinson Cavani but never Messi, and the 28-year-old centre-back is looking forward to his first appearance at Camp Nou.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, Kjaer – who has played 10 matches in all competitions this season – said: "A match like this is the reason why I play football. And the reason why I chose to go to Sevilla this summer to play for a top team in the best league in the world.

"Going up against the best players in the world - like Barca's Messi - is a wonderful challenge. It is not up to any individual player to stop Messi - that is a team mission.

"I always enjoy the direct duels with the best players in the world, but my experience from hundreds of games in the top European leagues and for Denmark tells me, that it is not an individual mission to stop the very best players - it is the whole team defending and working hard."

Kjaer, who is feeling at home with his family in Seville, added: "We believe in ourselves as a team and we go to Barcelona to get a good result.

"I have never played at Camp Nou before, and I am looking forward to this challenge. It does not get much bigger in football, but we are ready for it as a team.

"On TV. I have never seen any team having an easy game at Camp Nou, and for sure it won't be an easy walk in the park for us against a great team like Barca, but we will enter the pitch to give it a go and invest a lot in hopefully getting a positive return."

Sevilla head to the Catalan region with confidence, having boosted their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 during the week.

After suffering a shock 5-1 humbling to Spartak Moscow last month, Sevilla bounced back by defeating the Russians 2-1 on Wednesday.

Sevilla are now second in Group E, just a point adrift of leaders Liverpool and two clear points of Spartak with two matchdays remaining.

"It was such an important win against Spartak," Kjaer said. "We have regained the control of our destiny. Now it's only up to us to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League, and that is basically the situation we wanted from the beginning.

"We got a crazy result in Russia in the first game. I know that it sounds a bit strange after losing, but we were actually in control of the game for a long time, and I even got on the scoresheet. We asked ourselves: 'what happened?' Now we turned it around and put that frustrating defeat right by winning. We were really happy in the changing room afterwards. It was a great team performance.

"Now we filled up the tank of self-confidence after our last wins, and we are clicking as a team. We are still in many ways a new Sevilla team with a lot of new players and a new coach [Eduardo Berizzo], but we have a lot of quality and have been working hard, and we're improving all the time."

Sponsored links

Saturday 4 November

07:34 Sevilla´s Kjaer ready for Messi and Barcelona test
04:57 Bilic backs under-fire Liverpool defender Lovren after death threats
03:50 Juventus move harmed me – Dani Alves
02:49 Pickford: Everton will not be relegated
00:46 I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho
00:03 Neymar´s Barcelona exit was like mine, says former Brazil star Ronaldo

Friday 3 November

23:30 Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
23:30 Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
23:17 English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
23:08 Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
22:52 Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
22:02 Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
21:11 Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
20:52 Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
19:00 Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
18:35 Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
18:29 Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
18:10 Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
17:34 Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
17:31 Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
17:18 Willock signs new Arsenal deal
17:14 Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
16:55 Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
16:44 I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
16:12 Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
15:50 Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
15:18 Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
15:17 Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
15:03 Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
14:38 Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
14:20 Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
14:15 Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
14:08 Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
14:02 Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
13:43 Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
13:06 Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
12:58 Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
12:26 No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
12:05 Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
12:00 Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
11:58 Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
11:35 UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
11:19 Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
11:10 Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
11:00 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
10:33 Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
10:00 Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
09:42 Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
09:00 Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
08:51 Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
08:38 Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
05:47 Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
05:00 Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
04:34 Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
03:21 De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
02:18 Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
02:17 Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
00:51 Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
00:38 His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
00:37 Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
00:18 Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32

Thursday 2 November

23:56 Wilshere happy at Arsenal despite England snub
23:34 I´ve been watching my funeral for a while! – Montella not feeling the heat
23:12 We can´t cave in like that – Unsworth slams Everton mentality
23:01 Arsenal 0 Red Star Belgrade 0: Gunners reach Europa League knockouts despite dour draw
22:28 Evra dismissed before kick-off after appearing to kick Marseille fan
21:56 Everton´s Martina taken to hospital with concussion
21:28 Nuri Sahin announces Turkey retirement
21:04 Lyon 3 Everton 0: Traore, Aouar and Depay send Toffees out of Europa League
21:00 AEK Athens 0 AC Milan 0: Montella´s men fail to progress after uninspiring stalemate
18:44 Aguero: No limit to what I can achieve at Manchester City
18:17 Argentina omit Higuain again as Perotti earns recall
17:33 Lloris a doubt for Arsenal clash with "adductor tear"
17:01 Leicester City tie Gray down to new four-year deal
16:30 Burnley boss Dyche weary as Everton links rumble on
16:27 Wilshere won´t get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate
16:21 Heynckes´ winning history key for Bayern - Lucio
15:41 Chelsea v Manchester United: Mourinho and Conte feud shows building pressure on ´big six´ bosses
15:38 Eder signs Inter extension
15:29 Young gets England recall as Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out
15:21 United deserve more credit for Tottenham win - Mourinho
14:44 Mourinho insists Madrid court date no distraction for United
14:27 Martial joins N´Zonzi, Pavard in France squad
14:12 Abraham, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek get England call-ups
13:20 Highest win rate since 2013-14 - The Premier League´s flying Champions League start in Opta numbers
12:58 Ghoulam knee ligament tear confirmed by Napoli
12:20 Goretzka sustains stress fracture amid Barcelona reports
12:00 Chelsea v Manchester United: The stats behind a heavyweight clash
11:59 Lovren voted Liverpool Player of the Month after death threat
11:44 Sacked Grayson hoping for Sunderland resurgence
11:11 Modric backs Madrid to recover from slump
10:25 Courtois understands Matic sale despite midfield injuries
10:00 Chelsea v Manchester United: Taibi´s troubles, Mourinho´s debut and other memorable matches
09:36 Sanchez & Ozil keeping Wilshere out of Arsenal XI
09:00 Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho´s dwindling away record against top six
08:25 Kane: Tottenham can beat anyone
02:39 Gremio 0 Barcelona 1 (3-1 agg): Two-time Libertadores champs reach final
02:20 Alli not surprised by Tottenham´s win over Real Madrid
02:14 Ronaldo: You can find all my goals on Google
01:46 Ramos: Madrid will put doubters in their place
00:44 Van Bronckhorst targets Europa League for out-of-form Feyenoord
00:31 Ronaldo defends Real Madrid form: It´s the ending that counts
00:28 Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao
00:25 ´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola
00:24 Sevilla win was not about revenge - Banega
00:05 Sarri highlights Ghoulam injury as key to Napoli´s loss to City

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 10 +25 28
2 Valencia 10 +16 24
3 Real Madrid 10 +10 20
4 Atlético Madrid 10 +9 20
5 Sevilla 10 +2 19
6 Villarreal 10 +5 17
7 Leganés 10 +4 17
8 Real Betis 11 +1 17
9 Real Sociedad 10 +1 14
10 Getafe 11 +2 13
11 Espanyol 10 -3 13
12 Levante 10 -2 12
13 Girona 10 -4 12
14 Celta de Vigo 10 +3 11
15 Athletic Club 10 -2 11
16 Deportivo La C… 10 -6 11
17 Eibar 10 -17 8
18 Las Palmas 10 -17 6
19 Málaga 10 -15 4
20 Deportivo Alavés 10 -12 3

Facebook