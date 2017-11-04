I should cry every week about injuries, says Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claims he should complain publicly about injuries more often to earn sympathy in what appears to be another jibe aimed at Chelsea's Antonio Conte.
Mourinho criticised the Italian last month after United's Champions League win over Benfica, referring to manager's who "cry" repeatedly about selection problems.
Tension between the two men has continued to simmer ahead of a crunch clash between the teams at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
United will travel to face the Premier League titleholders without sidelined central midfielders Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini, among others.
And the Portuguese appears keen to try and engage Conte in the 'mind games' made famous by United predecessor Alex Ferguson.
Claiming United have not received the credit they deserve for coping with a mounting injury list, he said: "It's my fault because I should cry every week about our injuries and remind everybody, day after day or press conference after press conference.
"So it's my fault. It's my decision. It's my way of dealing with problems. It's my way of trying to motivate and respect and give confidence to the players that are going to replace those people. But maybe I have to reconsider my profile. I know that I moan about a lot of things but I don't with injuries and probably I should.
"I think any other manager would be speaking about Pogba every day. 'Oh, I don't have Pogba. Oh, when will I have Pogba? Oh, 10 matches without Pogba. Oh, all the Champions League group phase without Pogba. Oh, all the big matches, against Liverpool, against Chelsea, against Spurs without Pogba. Oh.' I don't speak about Pogba one single time. It's only when you ask me about his situation.
"And it's not just Pogba. It's Pogba, it's Fellaini, it's Carrick, it's Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], it's Marcos Rojo. It's a big group of players. So I think we are doing very, very well."
|Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play
|Roman suffering to fuel Conte and Chelsea against Manchester United
|English clubs´ Champions League struggles ´illogical´, says Valverde
|Wolves 2 Fulham 0: Everton target Nuno orchestrates another win
|Peru captain Guerrero tests positive for banned substance
|Manchester City are the best team in Europe, claims Pochettino
|Marseille confirm Evra suspension after clash with fans
|Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Sevilla clash
|Bayern defender Kimmich out of Dortmund clash
|Valverde salutes ´extraordinary´ Messi ahead of 600th Barca game
|Imprisonment of Catalan politicians ´scary´, says Guardiola
|Lopetegui keeping Spain door open for Costa
|Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk
|Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training
|Willock signs new Arsenal deal
|Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon
|Bosz welcomes Bayern clash despite Dortmund slump
|I´m not raising my voice – Simeone keeping calm amid Atletico struggles
|Don´t worry Arsene - Guardiola dismisses City´s invincible prospects
|Manchester City a ´big problem´ for Premier League title hopefuls, acknowledges Conte
|Abramovich visit to Cobham ´normal´, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Klopp accepts risk of Liverpool losing Can on free transfer
|Kante in contention but no risks from Conte
|Lloris and Alderweireld out for Tottenham
|Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash
|Mane could return for Liverpool at West Ham
|Moreno back for Spain, Suso and Luis Alberto called up
|Gotze, Gundogan return for Germany as Halstenberg gets first call-up
|Ronaldo rested for Portugal friendlies
|Nainggolan, Januzaj earn recall to Belgium squad
|Lewandowski was overburdened not injured – Heynckes
|No distractions for Sanchez at Man City, insists Wenger
|Melbourne City 0 Sydney FC 1: Cahill injury compounds hosts´ misery
|Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics
|Wenger doubts Man City can emulate Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´
|UEFA hand Evra initial one-match ban for lashing out at fan
|Mourinho settles tax case in Spain
|Inter can´t afford €40m Vidal in January, says Ausilio
|Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: The stats behind the Bundesliga´s biggest fixture
|Rummenigge reveals parting words with Ancelotti after Bayern sacking
|Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry
|Mourinho to appear in court over tax claims
|Do Arsenal really get worse every November?
|Don´t judge me as the finished article - Man Utd star Lukaku hits back at critics
|Mourinho ´surprised´ Matic was offered to Manchester United
|Seattle Sounders 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 (2-0 agg): Dempsey brace sends champs through
|Kane urges Alli to stay calm as Spurs eye silverware
|Royal Antwerp youth player Lobanzo dies aged 17
|De Bruyne eyeing long-term Man City stay
|Cazorla almost lost foot in injury nightmare
|Marseille open investigation into Evra´s physical altercation with fan
|Evra must not react - Marseille boss Garcia irritated by pre-match dismissal
|His record speaks for itself – Drinkwater defends Mourinho
|Wenger to persist with Arsenal rotation policy after ´fair´ draw
|Lazio, Zenit join Arsenal in Europa League last 32
|Wilshere happy at Arsenal despite England snub
|I´ve been watching my funeral for a while! – Montella not feeling the heat
|We can´t cave in like that – Unsworth slams Everton mentality
|Arsenal 0 Red Star Belgrade 0: Gunners reach Europa League knockouts despite dour draw
|Evra dismissed before kick-off after appearing to kick Marseille fan
|Everton´s Martina taken to hospital with concussion
|Nuri Sahin announces Turkey retirement
|Lyon 3 Everton 0: Traore, Aouar and Depay send Toffees out of Europa League
|AEK Athens 0 AC Milan 0: Montella´s men fail to progress after uninspiring stalemate
|Aguero: No limit to what I can achieve at Manchester City
|Argentina omit Higuain again as Perotti earns recall
|Lloris a doubt for Arsenal clash with "adductor tear"
|Leicester City tie Gray down to new four-year deal
|Burnley boss Dyche weary as Everton links rumble on
|Wilshere won´t get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate
|Heynckes´ winning history key for Bayern - Lucio
|Chelsea v Manchester United: Mourinho and Conte feud shows building pressure on ´big six´ bosses
|Eder signs Inter extension
|Young gets England recall as Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out
|United deserve more credit for Tottenham win - Mourinho
|Mourinho insists Madrid court date no distraction for United
|Martial joins N´Zonzi, Pavard in France squad
|Abraham, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek get England call-ups
|Highest win rate since 2013-14 - The Premier League´s flying Champions League start in Opta numbers
|Ghoulam knee ligament tear confirmed by Napoli
|Goretzka sustains stress fracture amid Barcelona reports
|Chelsea v Manchester United: The stats behind a heavyweight clash
|Lovren voted Liverpool Player of the Month after death threat
|Sacked Grayson hoping for Sunderland resurgence
|Modric backs Madrid to recover from slump
|Courtois understands Matic sale despite midfield injuries
|Chelsea v Manchester United: Taibi´s troubles, Mourinho´s debut and other memorable matches
|Sanchez & Ozil keeping Wilshere out of Arsenal XI
|Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho´s dwindling away record against top six
|Kane: Tottenham can beat anyone
|Gremio 0 Barcelona 1 (3-1 agg): Two-time Libertadores champs reach final
|Alli not surprised by Tottenham´s win over Real Madrid
|Ronaldo: You can find all my goals on Google
|Ramos: Madrid will put doubters in their place
|Van Bronckhorst targets Europa League for out-of-form Feyenoord
|Ronaldo defends Real Madrid form: It´s the ending that counts
|Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao
|´Legend´ Aguero´s strike was timed to perfection, says Guardiola
|Sevilla win was not about revenge - Banega
|Sarri highlights Ghoulam injury as key to Napoli´s loss to City